Variation in grass growth and feed supply is inevitable...

- Building an appropriate rolling reserve into farm fodder plans;
- Increasing feed storage capacity on farms (silage pits and effluent systems;
- Promoting grass measurement and feed budgeting;
- Improving the quantity and quality of winter feed through improved soil and sward management;
- Developing an early warning system of potential feed deficits via national fodder surveys;
- Defining the correct farm stocking rate for different levels of pasture growth;
- Putting in place the required grazing infrastructure to promote grass utilisation;
- And putting in place the required yard infrastructure to deal with adverse weather conditions.
- Grass and feed budgeting: this provides valuable management information for the farmer.
- Fodder survey early warning system: a fodder survey is conducted each July by Teagasc advisors, using PastureBase to record information.
- Farm infrastructure: adverse weather events impose additional management pressures. Putting adequate infrastructure in place can help mitigate the impact. This must be done in a cost-effective manner that balances risk and utility.
- Michael O’Donovan, research officer; Joe Patton, dairy specialist; and Siobhan Kavanagh, Waterford/Kilkenny regional manager