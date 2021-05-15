'Scanning is one of the technologies that has transformed farming' 

It was the month of January, and the chilly weather was still around.

The day was moving on, and I got a call to a cow calving.

This was back in 1980!

But the memory still remains with me.

This particular client was a legend in the area, as he was well known for his weather predictions, but I wasn’t to know that yet. I had only just started my veterinary career.

The yard was a good mile in off the road, through rough ground and forestry, until eventually, you got to the old stone buildings.

I was led up through the yard, to the byre where the cow was stalled.

She was stretched, unable to get up, and I was to spend a lot of the next two hours lying on the cobbled floor of the byre, sparsely covered with straw, trying to extract the calf from its mother with the aid of embryotomy wire.

When the job was done, the light had well and truly left the day.

Gene provided light by means of a hurricane lamp like something from the movies.

There was no electricity on this farm, as the expense of bringing it in from the road was thought to be exorbitant at the time.

Having washed up with the warm water, soap and towel that had been provided, I was invited into the dwelling house for a cup of tea.

On entering the house, I was ushered to a seat at the table.

Light came from a candle on the table, and from the roaring fire over which the blackened kettle hung from a crane.

The cup of tea was very welcoming, and the crusty bread was eaten with relish.

A glint of light caught my attention from the far side of the room.

As I turned, Gene’s mother and father, who had been sitting there all the time, said “Hello”.

Transformation

Within the next 10 years, his parents having passed, Gene got in the electricity, and the yard was lit with a couple of 1,000-watt bulbs.

The transformation was incredible.

Gene really upped the ante when the mobile phone came in, as up to that point, he had to travel to the nearest neighbour any time he wanted to make a call for the vet, doctor or AI man.

Farming itself has come a long way from those days, and one of the technologies introduced has been the scanner.

Nowadays, a lot of farmers make use of scanning for a variety of reasons.

We regularly scan herds before the breeding season, to check that the cows are clean and cycling following their calving.

This is a particularly great advantage to clients as we always find one or two cows with dirty wombs in need of treatment, that would otherwise have gone undetected, and the cows would have failed to go in calf.

Others have cystic behaviour, which also needs treatment in order to get them cycling again. It is always a plus to detect these problems before the breeding season, rather than try to do something about it in June or even July.

Following the first three weeks of breeding, you should always scan any animal that has not been bulled, to find out the reason why, so that you can get them served within the next three weeks.

Nowadays, it is all about compact calving, and the more you can do to help this along, the better.

At the end of the six-week period, it is beneficial to scan those that have been served, to see if they are actually pregnant.

Scanning at this time of the pregnancy provides a lot of useful information, like more exact dates, the presence of twins, etc — information that is harder to give as the pregnancy progresses.

If having this kind of information appeals to you, at the end of the six-week period is the time to do the scanning.

Paul Redmond, MVB, MRCVS, Cert DHH, Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.