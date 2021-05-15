Why multi-species swards are increasingly popular?

With the ability to produce similar dry mater yields to perennial ryegrass, at lower rates of nitrogen fertiliser applications, multi-species swards are becoming increasingly popular.

What is a multi-species sward?

It is a mixture of three or more species where the growth characteristics complement each other, which will result in improved productivity when compared to each species being grown on their own.

The plant species used generally come from three plant groups such as grasses, legumes, and herbs, all of which bring different quality.

Grasses such as perennial ryegrass and timothy provide strong early-season growth and quality, while legumes such as white and red clover feed the sward with nitrogen fixed from the atmosphere.

Deep-rooting plants like ribwort plantain and chicory are extremely drought tolerant, whilst also providing excellent quality, mineral-rich forage in the summer months.

What are the benefits of a multi-species sward?

They can produce similar dry matter yields to perennial ryegrass swards at significantly lower rates of nitrogen fertiliser applications

Deep-rooting species are much more tolerant than a grass sward of drought, something which we have seen more of in the past few years. Multi-species swards are are a source of highly digestible, high- protein forage, which they can maintain throughout the growing season

They provide a more balanced diet than a grass sward, with species such as chicory providing some anthelmintic benefits to grazing stock.

Are there additional environmental benefits?

Reduced nitrous oxide emissions and reduced nitrate leaching, due to reduced fertiliser use.

Because of the deeper rooting system. they have the potential to sequester more carbon

Very beneficial for biodiversity and, in particular, for pollinators who feed on the flowering plants in multi-sward species.

How do i establish a multi-species sward?

The easiest way to establish a multi-species sward is as part of a full reseed, ideally in late spring or early autumn.

Optimum soil fertility is crucial, as with any reseed.

The smaller seeds of the clover, plantain and chicory will require shallow sowing.

It is important to remember that, with a multi-species sward, no herbicides may be applied.

Ensure a firm seed bed by rolling for good soil-seed contact which is crucial for establishment.

How do I manage it, once established?

It is more suited to a rotational grazing system, as it will lead to better sward quality, better utilisation and better persistence.

Allow for 21-28 days between rotations, which will help with persistence also.

Reduce nitrogen fertiliser applications, especially during the main growing season.

Large applications of nitrogen in the summer will reduce legumes and herbs.

How persistent is a multi-species sward?

The persistency of a multi-species sward will differ from a grass-only sward.

Typically the herb content will reduce after three or four years.

Their persistency will be influenced by management practices, soil fertility and soil type.

Worst case scenario: you will be left with a grass-clover sward after three or four years.