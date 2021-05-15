17.6 acre farm 'in really hot location' for sale in Limerick

Any small or medium-sized parcels of high-quality land that have come up within commuting distance of Limerick City in recent years have sold well, achieving strong prices that reflect the multiple demand levels from farmers, hobby farmers and householders alike.

Another fine example of this type of property has just come on the market with Limerick-based GVM Auctioneers.

The 17.6-acre holding is in the townland Ballinagarde, approximately 2km from Ballyneety, 12km (or a 15-minute drive) from Limerick City and very close to the Ballyneety Golf and Country Club.

“There’s a lot of interest in it so far,” says Tom Crosse of GVM’s Limerick office.

“There’s an old derelict bungalow on it that can form part of it or be sold separately if one wants to.”

There are no entitlements going with the property and no outbuildings.

“This is in a really hot location,” underlines Tom. “There’s a lot of quality detached housing built around this area – being beside the Golf Club and close to Limerick City.”

It is, he adds, the kind of property that fits the bill for hobby farmers or for those who wish to live within a short commute of Limerick and have some land for keeping horses or, indeed, for someone who might wish to let the land.

For farmers looking for additional quality land, this is a high-quality holding: “It’s as good as it gets,” he adds, as the price tag of €250,000 (€14,000/acre) reflects.