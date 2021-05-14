Still waiting for growth spurt?

The weather continues to be a major factor in livestock management.

Halfway through May, grazing conditions is very difficult for some, with so much rain in some areas that livestock are cutting ground up.

Grass supplies tightened up around the country as growth rates remained stubbornly low.

Temperatures last week (from Met Eireann data) were between 1.9 and 2.5 degrees lower than normal, which goes a long way to explain poor pasture growths.

However, soil temperatures at most Met Eireann weather stations were higher than normal, with a range of 8.3 to 11.5 degrees recorded last week.

These ranged from 0.9 degrees below normal to 0.8 degrees above normal. .

Now that we have gotten the rain, all we need is a bit of heat, for growth to take off.

It is a certainty that when temperatures rise, growth will improve rapidly, and grazing paddocks may well quickly provide surplus grass for silage.

Take every opportunity to conserve silage for next winter. Some excellent quality grass was ensiled last week.

There was only a small window of opportunity from Wednesday to Friday, and some were lucky enough to avail of it.

Hopefully we will see some heat to kickstart growth, however we must deal with the here and now and keep animals fed with what is available.

Utilising available grass and complementing it

Don’t waste grass by grazing heavy covers, if you happen to have any.

Cattle will walk a lot of heavy covers into the ground, if grazing is not managed properly.

Consider strip grazing or pre-mowing it.

When strip grazing, install a back fence, and plan how you will graze the field based on water trough access, and where the feed trough can be located, if if you are feeding some concentrates.

Resist the temptation to give stock access to larger areas, as they will prefer the re-growth. Grazing re-growth will depress growth hugely, reducing the overall grass supply.

When making grass allocation decisions, it is essential to walk around your farm to assess grass availability and ground conditions.

Establish the total grass available per hectare and per livestock unit, and allocate it based on availability and current and predicted growth rates.

Obviously, heavier stocked farms may need slowing the rotation, this may involve meal feeding or providing hay or silage in the paddock, if that is practical.

Feeding when you are short on grass

As outlined above, for many, ground conditions are only “OK”, and grass supplies remain low, so it is necessary to feed some silage or meal to slow the rotation until grass supplies improve.

Figuring out the best option for each group of cattle is the first decision, once you know that grass will not provide all of their feed in the short term.

Spring calved suckler cows and their calves require approximately 16kg of dry matter from grass per day. Do the sums, and supplement according to requirements.

Introducing early creep feeding to calves will also help to stretch grass supplies, and can be eliminated gradually again once the grass supply is sufficient.

Remember, you are currently trying to get these cows back in calf, and improving their energy status in this period will improve herd fertility status.

Don’t forget tetany defences.

For autumn cows with calves, creep feeding these would be on the cards now anyway as they approach weaning.

These calves getting meal will significantly reduce grass demand and allow you to graze heavier covers with this batch, as we approach weaning and drying off the cows.

For weanlings or stores, 1-2 kg of meal can significantly help to slow grazing until growth improves.

Finishers

Bulls destined for heavy meal or ad-lib feeding for slaughter this summer or autumn should now be introduced to meal, even if grass is not in short supply.

These bulls need to be about 400-450kg live weight before they are put indoors for finishing.

Many have already brought these animals back in, if they had been turned out.

This decision is helping to increase available grass for silage or other stock.