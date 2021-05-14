Midnight next Monday deadline  for Basic Payment and other schemes

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has reminded farmers there’s only four days left to apply for the Basic Payment Scheme.

Next Monday, May 17, is also the deadline for applications to Transfer of Entitlements, the Young Farmer/National Reserve, Straw Incorporation Measure, Areas of National Constraint Scheme, and Protein Aid Scheme.

Ahead of the midnight on Monday deadline, the Department has been helping farmers in making their applications in recent weeks through its telephone helpdesk services.

The helpdesk service telephone number is 0761 06 44 20, and lines will be open for extended hours in the run up to the application date as follows:

Between 9.15 am and 9.00 pm to Friday, May 14;

On Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16 from 9.30 am to 5.00 pm;

Between 9.15 am and 12 midnight on Monday, May 17.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said, “The financial support provided under schemes is a key support for farmers.

“I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 17 deadline.

“Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should ring the Department’s Helpdesk where a member of staff will be able to assist them.”

In relation to the new Straw Incorporation Measure in particular, the Minister added, “This new €10m measure is an important support for tillage farmers and I would encourage eligible farmers to apply by the May 17 deadline.”

For assistance on registering for www.agfood.ie as a first step in making an online application, farmers can contact the AgFood Registration Helpdesk on 0761 064424.

They can also contact this phone number should they require assistance to register an agricultural consultant or Teagasc adviser to apply on their behalf.

Applicants should note that they must register for www.agfood.ie as a first step before they can complete their applications.

Those who have not yet registered should do this as soon as possible.

For assistance on completing applications online, farmers can contact the Direct Payments Helpdesk at 0761 064420.