Phosphorus deficiency in dairy herd blood tests

The Regional Veterinary Laboratories of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have reported a marked prevalence of seasonal phosphorus deficiency in blood samples from certain dairy herds.
Of 73 bovine bloods tested for inorganic phosphorous in the Athlone laboratory in April, 47% had inorganic phosphorous values that were low or below the normal range.
Dry weather had decreased pasture uptake of phosphorus, also observed in a similar prolonged dry spell in April and May 2020.
Phosphorus deficiency in cattle is associated with weakness, decreased milk yield, infertility, haemoglobinuria, and ‘pica’ (depraved appetite with symptoms such as a craving to lick or eat abnormal items such as stones).
Veterinary practitioners have been alerted and they will consider seasonal phosphorus deficiency in herds where these signs occur, and will confirm this by blood samples sent to the nearest Regional Veterinary Laboratory.
Farmers are advised to contact their vet for treatment advice if they suspect this condition in their herd.
They should discuss preventive measures with their vet or Teagasc advisor.