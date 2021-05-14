Phosphorus deficiency in dairy herd blood tests

Farmers are being advised to contact their vet
Phosphorus deficiency in dairy herd blood tests

73 bovine bloods tested for inorganic phosphorous in Athlone laboratory last month found 47% had inorganic phosphorous values that were low or below the normal range. File Picture. 

Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 11:00
Stephen Cadogan

The Regional Veterinary Laboratories of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine have reported a marked prevalence of seasonal phosphorus deficiency in blood samples from certain dairy herds.

Of 73 bovine bloods tested for inorganic phosphorous in the Athlone laboratory in April, 47% had inorganic phosphorous values that were low or below the normal range.

Dry weather had decreased pasture uptake of phosphorus, also observed in a similar prolonged dry spell in April and May 2020.

Phosphorus deficiency in cattle is associated with weakness, decreased milk yield, infertility, haemoglobinuria, and ‘pica’ (depraved appetite with symptoms such as a craving to lick or eat abnormal items such as stones).

Veterinary practitioners have been alerted and they will consider seasonal phosphorus deficiency in herds where these signs occur, and will confirm this by blood samples sent to the nearest Regional Veterinary Laboratory.

Farmers are advised to contact their vet for treatment advice if they suspect this condition in their herd. 

They should discuss preventive measures with their vet or Teagasc advisor.

Read More

Bord Bia most reputable organisation in Ireland

More in this section

Lakeland Dairies announces milk price for April... Lakeland Dairies announces milk price for April...
Extention of Point-to-points at 10 remaining venues Extention of Point-to-points at 10 remaining venues
Glanbia price unchanged for April milk Glanbia price unchanged for April milk
Phosphorus deficiency in dairy herd blood tests

Glanbia's  Operation Biodiversity Phase I ‘surpasses all expectations’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices