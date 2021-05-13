Planning sought for new NI sow processing plant

'No change in pig price offers'  
Planning sought for new NI sow processing plant

IFA is anticipating that pig prices will rise again as Covid-19 restrictions ease. Picture: McAuliffe Pig Farms.  

Thu, 13 May, 2021 - 14:00
Stephen Cadogan

With no change in pig processors’ price offers in the past week, IFA predicts prices will rise again in responses to Covid-19 restrictions being eased, and foodservice gradually opening.

However, IFA acknowledged that the Irish export plant flat rate prices of €1.68 to €1.76/kg (in Northern Ireland) are slightly above the EU average, and there are domestic pig price pressures in the all-important Chinese market. 

But Chinese import prices are still high enough to facilitate a return of close to €2/kg for European pigmeat, according to IFA.

With further losses due to new African swine fever outbreaks slowing pig herd recovery in China, the country remains in deficit for pork, and must continue large imports, which will limit measures to reduce the country’s relatively high pork retail prices.

Meanwhile, 84c-93c/kg is on offer here for sows.

Northern Ireland is a very important market for pigs from the south, and could become even more important if plans for a proposed specialist £75m cull sow pork processing plant come to fruition.

Planning proposals have been submitted by Bannside Foods to Causeway Coast and Glens Council, with a 12-week public consultation on the plans under way.

The proposed site is the former home of the Lovell and Christmas bacon factory, which burned down in 1998.

There is no dedicated processing facility for cull sows in Northern Ireland, they have to go south across the border, to Great Britain, or into Europe.

Read More

Up to €8/kg paid for lambs in strong market

More in this section

2021 Tullamore Show cancelled 2021 Tullamore Show cancelled
Cloned cow milk Hugely varying interpretations of the effects of the EU’s new CAP on Irish farm income
Agri-food voices must be heard in public  consultations Agri-food voices must be heard in public  consultations
Planning sought for new NI sow processing plant

Glanbia price unchanged for April milk

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices