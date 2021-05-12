2021 Tullamore Show cancelled

The parade of champions at the Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show in the Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore in better times. Picture: Dan Linehan.  

Wed, 12 May, 2021 - 10:45
Aisling Kiernan

Organisers of the Tullamore Show have confirmed this morning that this year’s event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Stephen Kelly, PRO Tullamore Show, said the decision wasn’t reached lightly but following discussions with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, breeding societies and the Gardai, there was no solution from a health and safety perspective that could be reached and the committee was left with no choice but to cancel this year’s proceedings.

“The show is cancelled for this year; we have discussed all our options at this stage and unfortunately feel we have no choice but to cancel the 2021 Tullamore Show,” said Mr Kelly.

“People from all over the country travel to the Tullamore Show and we as an organisation must exercise some level of social responsibility in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s disappointing but we have considered a lot of options and held discussions with gardaí, breeding societies and with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

“There is no solution that fits what Tullamore Show does and therefore the best thing to do is cancel it.

“We will be back next year and we will be back bigger and better than ever before.” 

The Tullamore Show is regarded as Ireland's largest one day agricultural event and attracts the best cattle, sheep, and equine breeders from all over the country. 

It boasts hundreds of competitions alongside a total prize-fund of over €150,000.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the committee this morning, members said that after several executive meetings regarding the future of the event, “it is with deep regret that the decision had to be taken to cancel this year’s show”.

“All options had been examined to run the National Livestock element of the Tullamore Show however after consultations with the dairy, beef and sheep breed societies - whose feedback was positive - some concerns were raised due to a lack of clarity and unclear guidance from the Government around outdoor events.

“We acknowledge and value the loyalty of our many and long-term stakeholders and realise that their contribution and co-operation has led to the success of the Show, making it the biggest one-day agriculture event in Europe.

“The Tullamore Show has faced many challenges over the years with cancellations happening due to weather, disease and now a global pandemic, however we assure you that 2022 will be bigger and better than ever.

“We look forward to seeing you at The Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show on August 14, 2022."

Worms, Meal worms. larvae of the beetle Tenebrio molitor in man's hand

