Conveyancing: lowest price not necessarily best price

Buying a property, be it agricultural land, a site or a new or second hand house, is expensive.

We all want to ensure that we secure value for money.

So, when choosing a solicitor, conveyancing fees are scrutinised, everyone wants to achieve a low price.

Conveyancing at its simplest is the transfer of legal title to another.

It is designed to ensure that the buyer secures title to the property, together with all the rights that run with the property, and is notified of any title defects in advance of the purchase.

If the title being sold is not good, marketable title, one can then decide not to proceed, in advance of entering into a legally binding contract. It is critical that the title to the property is investigated, so that a purchaser has no difficulty obtaining a mortgage, or selling the property at a later stage.

When deciding which solicitor to instruct in relation to your property transaction, which is for most people the most expensive purchase they will make in their lifetime, one shouldn’t be focusing entirely on the cost of the conveyancing.

It is about value also.

The lowest price is not necessarily the best price.

Contrary to popular belief, it is entirely possible to instruct an expert solicitor and keep your legal costs down. Putting right mistakes is usually more expensive, so it is important to invest in expertise in the first place, which may save you great stress and financial loss in the future.

Professional fees can vary from solicitor to solicitor, and can depend on a variety of factors, such as the complexity of the transaction, the urgency of the matter, the value of the property, the title issues involved, and whether or not the purchase is being funded with the assistance of a mortgage.

In conveyancing transactions, solicitors will either quote a fixed fee or a percentage of the transaction. This is called a professional fee.

There are also figures providing for various outlays such as property searches, registration fees, etc. that the solicitor has to obtain, to complete the conveyance.

It is therefore important that if you are seeking an estimate from a solicitor that you not only obtain a note of the professional fees, VAT and outlays, but also the amount of stamp duty and land registry fees which may be payable. Outlays such as stamp duty and land registry fees do not vary between solicitors, in that these costs are fixed by statute. The VAT rate is 23%, and will apply to all solicitors’ fees.

If you are buying farmland and funding it through a loan, the bank will appoint their own solicitor to represent their interest in the transaction. You may also be responsible for the bank’s solicitor’s fees.

The borrower has to pay the cost of his or her own solicitor and normally the cost of the bank solicitor.

This usually is €2,000 plus VAT, if the bank solicitors are carrying out an investigation on title or €1,000 plus VAT if the purchaser’s solicitors are certifying title.

In addition, the purchaser has to pay their own solicitor for acting in the purchase.

The stamp duty rate on commercial property is currently 7.5%. However, if you satisfy the conditions of Young Trained Farmer Relief, the stamp duty payable is nil.

The conditions of Young Trained Farmer Relief are: you must be under 35 years, have the relevant agricultural qualification, have a business plan in place approved by Teagasc, and be the head of the farm holding at the date of closing.

In addition, you must farm the land for 50% of your normal working time, and retain ownership for five years from the date of the transfer.

Subject to certain exceptions, you must satisfy all these conditions at the date of the transfer.