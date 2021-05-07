'Potential to enhance carbon sequestration without reducing grass productivity' 

Teagasc investigation makes new discovery...
Teagasc says that agriculture is 'ideally placed' to increase carbon sequestration. Picture: David Creedon, Anzenberger.  

Fri, 07 May, 2021 - 09:30
Aisling Kiernan

The effect of deep ploughing of grassland soil on increasing soil carbon sequestration was recently investigated as part of an  international project across multiple sites in Ireland, Germany and New Zealand.

Soil carbon sequestration is recognised in the National Climate Action Plan as an important strategy to off-set increases in atmospheric greenhouse gas emissions and according to Teagasc, agriculture is ideally placed to help increase sequestration.

The body does warn, though, that further information is needed on the management practices to achieve this goal.

Dr Dominika Krol, Teagasc Researcher based at Johnstown Castle, said that deep ploughing to approximately 40cm, inverts grassland soil depositing the carbon-rich topsoil to lower layers, effectively burying and protecting this carbon stock below the zone where soil biology is most active.

Simultaneously, she added, the soil from lower layers is brought to the top.

“This soil is typically characterised by lower carbon content and therefore has larger capacity to absorb new carbon taken from the atmosphere during photosynthesis by the grassland sward, building up soil organic carbon stock and improving sequestration.” 

Meanwhile, results from the project show the potential of the full inversion tillage - ie, deep ploughing to 40cm, as a grassland renovation method to increase carbon sequestration without any long-term adverse impact on grassland productivity.

With approximately 2% of grassland soils being reseeded each year nationally, an increase of 1 tonne per hectare of carbon sequestration would offset 1.4% of annual agricultural GHG emissions.

