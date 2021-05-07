Will we do what is necessary and join together for sustainability?

How sustainable is EU farming?

Maybe 75% at best, according to 56 experts who were asked to present scenarios of what the EU bioeconomy will look like in 2050.

They predict EU agricultural production falling by at least 25% by 2050.

Six research experts, drawing on intelligence from over 50 additional specialists across the policy, civil society, industry and academia domains, put together the scenarios, which have been published by the European Commission’s Joint Research Centre science and knowledge service.

Halving of the number of EU farmers also features in the scenarios, which represent the predicted results of various public and government levels of buy-in to sustainability.

The expert authors say the most unfavourable outcome of their four scenarios may well be the most realistic, given the trends of the last three decades.

This is the scenario where little is done to meet climate goals, and the experts say it could include growing anger against EU farmers, if they are identified as the main sector responsible for environmental degradation.

If that happens, the EU budget allocated to farmers becomes radically reduced.

How will the dice fall? Experts fear that the Paris climate agreement global warming target of a temperature rise of not more than 1.5C will not be achieved. Picture: iStock

Christened the “do what is unavoidable” scenario, it results in the Paris climate targets being clearly missed (instead, the global temperature increases 3.5C by 2100). It would be the result of business as usual for consumption (no societal change), and of “muddle-through”, short-sighted, un-coordinated and non-integrated government policies.

Agricultural production drops 25%, due to accelerated soil degradation, loss of agricultural area, and land abandonment. There is reduced carbon sequestration in land use.

However, in this vision of 2050, meat and milk production remain at 2020 levels, with much of the resulting surplus exported, but creating repeated market crises.

Rural and urban areas are more alienated, due to growing concentration of the farming sector, soil degradation, and the conditions created by climate change.

Doing what is unavoidable includes the EU, through its Common Agricultural Policy, failing to meet climate goals and to support farmers in a green transition.

It would cause much pain and losses, warned the expert researchers, with a fragmented and polarised farming environment, making access to healthy food more difficult.

In this 2050 scenario, farms are increasingly divided in size, and extreme weather events occur more frequently. Among consumers, percentages of obesity and overweight return to their high 2020 levels.

Lifestyles become less healthy, due to the higher costs of living.

Bigger farms and specialisation allow economies of scale, especially in the livestock and cereal sectors, but it is the food industry and retailers who mainly benefit from efficiency gains, not farmers. With ageing and restructuring, the number of farms in the EU decreases from 10m to 5m.

There is conflict between large-scale farms, often integrated with food processing and retail, and small-medium multi-functional farms.

However, in this 2050, Europe has strengthened its position in the international agricultural and food trade, and also for some other biobased products. But fish, feed, and biomass feedstock imports have increased.

Meanwhile, outside Europe, demand has strengthened for animal proteins and processed food. Droughts have got worse.

Food prices and market crises have increased.

In many developing countries, food insecurity has increased, generating strong migration flows.

In these countries, exports from the EU and the US have limited the competitiveness of the food sector.

Driven by rising demand for plant and bio-based products, large land investments have created further tensions outside Europe.

Each of the four scenarios describes the world, Europe, and the bioeconomy in 2050, and to what extent each scenario would contribute to the objectives of the EU Bioeconomy Strategy and to selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Bioeconomy” includes all economic and industrial sectors that rely on renewable biological resources from land and sea, such as crops, forests, fish, animals and micro-organisms to produce food, materials, energy and services.

Developing scenarios is a technique used in foresight to improve understanding of the logic and direction of various possible future developments.

An Australian cattle farmer in a drought-affected landscape: In the next 30 years, Europe also could be affected by climate change, bringing more pests, diseases, and droughts. Picture: iStock

They can help in answering the question: How can the EU bioeconomy best contribute to specific sustainable development goals and the transition towards a climate-neutral economy by 2050?

The scenarios’ 360-degree perspective, covering societal, technological, ecological, economic, and political drivers, can help to prevent tunnel thinking.

In the “Do it for us” scenario, a consistent and coherent set of policies is designed and implemented, to foster radical change in supply systems, but society resists significant changes in demand (consumption) away from business as usual.

Results include the Paris target being nearly achieved (a 2C global temperature increase by 2100).

This scenario results from global consensus, technological innovation, trade liberalisation subject to stringent environmental standards, business-friendly policies, and a more interventionist role of the State.

The European food industry strengthens its leadership for ecological products but loses its position in the mass market.

Due to climate change, reduction of agricultural land and adoption of less intensive farming methods, the volume of EU agricultural production decreases by 25% compared to 2020.

In the ‘Do it for us’ scenario of 2050, farming is 70% organic, pesticides and antibiotics are used only for emergency reasons.

EU imports grow, especially of meat and fish, and exports, especially pork meat, decrease.

Livestock in the EU has decreased by 30%, meat production by 50%, and milk production by 65%. Livestock farms are larger and many small farms have disappeared. Production of biomethane linked to animal farms has increased by 75%.

There is only a slight decrease in consumption of animal products, even though lab-food, especially meat imitations and cultured meat, has a 25% share of food sales by 2050. Confidence in EU green policies has convinced a growing share of citizens that green policies are worth higher prices, and they are willing to pay for higher quality. However, they are not ready to radically change their eating, housing, and mobility habits, and levels of consumption remain more or less the same as 2020.

Thanks to availability of renewable energy, and rising food prices, vertical farming has grown, achieving a 25% share in fresh vegetables by 2050 (cropping in vertically stacked layers, usually controlled-environment and without soil).

Agricultural climate neutrality has been achieved.

In 2050, social inequalities have increased, and more than 50% of the European population’s real income is lower than in 2020. This brings social discontent and political unrest.

Low to middle income earners, often located in the peripheries and in semi-rural areas, have developed a strong resentment against politics, and support populist anti-Europe sentiments.

Chinese, Indian, and Brazilian corporations have emerged as the new international food players, amid global competition for natural resources, with increased demand for food and other bio-based products, and more stringent environmental standards constraining productivity growth.

China, now the world’s biggest economy, has promoted strict consumption rules to reduce waste and reduce meat consumption, and has adopted large-scale carbon farming.

In Africa and Latin America, food poverty increases.

The demand for animal proteins has continued to strengthen in developing countries.

Due to food insecurity and social inequalities, pressure to migrate increases. And political turmoil and violent conflicts increase.

Inability to comply with raised EU standards creates farming difficulty, and remote rural areas suffer depopulation.

What is Europe expected to look like in 2050, if both the political system and society are aligned to achieve the climate-neutrality goal and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals?

Businesses quickly adapt, and are part of the change.

There is fundamental societal change (towards sustainable consumption).

In this “Do it together” scenario, firstly, the Paris target is fully achieved (a 1.5C global temperature increase by 2100).

The transformation towards climate neutrality, recycling, and sustainability has made agroecology the accepted practice of most farmers by 2050.

Forests are managed for biodiversity protection and carbon management.

The number of farms decreases less than in other scenarios. Much land is re-naturalised or turned into carbon farms.

Biomethane production supports agroecology.

Nature protection is increased massively, including significant afforestation and more trees in agricultural and urban settings.

In 2050, consumers have a high preference for local, low-dairy food, and avoid food wastes.

Agricultural production is, on average, 35% less than in 2020, due to agroecology, less animal protein production, and converting farms back to nature. The number of EU farms has fallen from 10m to 6m.

With livestock reduced 50%, meat and dairy production is about 65% of the 2020 levels. An EU border tax protects farmers from high carbon-footprint food imports, and Europe leads for high-quality food exports (cheese, novel food, wine) and innovative biobased products.

Large grassland areas freed by reduced meat and milk demand supply biorefineries, producing proteins.

However, these radical “Doing it together” changes only happened after massive ecological and political crises across Europe, which increased sensitivity to environmental issues, desires for dematerialised lifestyles, and social justice.

Social movements, starting from community-level groups driven by young people, encouraged the emergence of new production and consumption practices.

Voluntary work, social enterprises, and co-operatives have gained significant moral authority in the society, and governments have increasingly co-operated with them to address societal challenges.

Social acceptance of the sharing economy is high, with demand for cars massively shifted towards car-sharing, especially in cities.

Outside Europe, similar dietary changes strongly reduce demand for animal proteins and processed food, amid sustainable food and energy transformations.

Food security is improved, and social inequalities are lessened. The EU has fostered this change, including substantial contributions from civil society, and new liaisons between producers and consumers in non-EU and EU countries. Africa and Latin America trade sustainable agricultural commodities with Europe at significantly lower volumes, but at higher values per tonne.

Or maybe Europe in 2050 will look more like the “Do it ourselves” scenario, with political incapacity to implement significant climate and SDG policies, but consumers changing their attitudes and behaviour, led by increasingly influential social movements, again in the aftermath of a series of dramatic weather-related crises.

The resulting change in demand drives the food supply system to adapt.

The Paris target is missed, with the global temperature rising 2.5C by 2100, despite fundamental societal change towards sustainable consumption.

Due to savings in energy expenditure, there is extra spending on food by EU citizens, and this pushes demand for local foods of high quality.

But community-based production can’t keep up, primarily because of limited access to finance, and because of climate change bringing more pests, diseases, and droughts. But biodiversity degradation and species extinction decrease, thanks to the strong response of the public.

In 2050, the level of EU food production has fallen 25% compared to now.

More farmland is transformed into mixed farming, including carbon farming practices such as agroforestry, crop rotations. Vertical farming increases to 25% of fresh vegetables by 2050.

Self-sufficiency grow-your-own also increases. Meat and dairy production fall to 80% of 2020 levels, and shift to higher quality products, but emissions are not reduced enough, despite biomethane linked to animal farms increasing.

The European food industry, however, has continued to innovate on health and sustainability products, becoming a global leader.

Outside Europe, there are rising food prices and food insecurity. Less developed exporting countries find it difficult to comply with EU food standards.

The full report can be read at:ec.europa.eu/info/sites/info/files/strategic_foresight_report_2020_1.pdf















