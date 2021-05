Questions on milk fat frequently arise for spring-calving herds fed high-quality grass during April and May.

The common assumption is that low milk fat indicates rumen acidosis, with negative consequences for herd health.

Low milk fat in the context of rumen acidosis would be as low as 3.25%.

On a high-starch/low-fibre indoor diet, this would be cause for concern.

It indicates the production of excess lactic acid by the rumen bacteria.

On the other hand, low milk fat percentage as an indicator of rumen health problems does not directly translate for a grazing diet.

This is because the cause of reduced milk fat in grazing cows may be somewhat different than that associated with classical acidosis on grain diets.

It is likely that the mechanism involves specific fatty acids (CLAs) derived from the digestion of quality grass in the rumen.

CLAs alter milk fat, by reducing the activity of a key enzyme controlling fat synthesis in the udder.

High-quality second rotation grass increases the effect, as some of this grass can contain quite high levels of lipid.

Fibre digestion and rumen health are generally not affected, once grass intake is on target.

For this reason, it is not the case that rumen health must be poor, if milk fat is low.

Studies have shown rumen pH to be similar for herds at 3.9% or 3.4% milk fat, grazing high-quality pasture — the differences were due to lipid content (added to the diet), not fibre in the diet.

This is not to say that good management of rumen pH, and adequate fibre at grass, are not important, however.

Key management points on summer milk fat are:

Genetics: we have looked at data from a number of herds across the country, and there is a strong association between cow genetics for milk fat and milk fat percentage in May.

A herd with zero to negative PD for fat percentage on its economic breeding index (EBI) report could expect milk fat to be around 3.55-3.6% in May.

This might look low if compared to a neighbouring herd with high solids, for example, but it could actually be quite normal, given the genetics of the herd.

Stage of lactation: milk fat percentage at peak yield is generally expected to be 0.4-0.5% lower than the lactation average.

So, a herd delivering 4.3% fat for the year will usually be expected to be at 3.8-3.9% in May.

Diet guidelines: aim for high intakes (17kg plus of dry matter) of quality grass on 24-hour allocations, in good grazing conditions.

High-quality grass is typically 37-42% neutral detergent fibre (NDF), providing adequate fibre.

Adding long fibre, where grass is plentiful, is unlikely to improve rumen health.

Ensure the minimum fibre requirement is met, where grass is in deficit (33-35% NDF).

However, maintain pre-grazing covers over 1,300kg of DM, and post-grazing residuals of 4-4.5cm.

Feed concentrates with slowly digested ingredients, when feed deficits arise (maize or barley are preferred to wheat, because the starch is degraded more slowly).

Soya hulls/beet pulp are good sources of energy and NDF, while citrus has low fibre content and increases the acidosis risk at high inclusions. Limit the inclusion of high oil content feed ingredients in concentrates.

Controlled research in Ireland has shown relatively little effect of feeding yeast on milk fat content, if grazing is well managed.

Ensure cows are well covered for macro-minerals in the diet (salt, phosphorus, magnesium, calcium).

When all these conditions are met, and milk fat still is low, it is likely a CLA/grass composition effect.

What to do?

Continue to meet the points listed above.

Experience has shown that such cases resolve themselves in two to three weeks, when rumen conditions adapt and/or grass composition changes, but cows remain healthy throughout.