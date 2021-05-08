A contender for the world’s most useful invention?

Hello again to you all.

Ye have endured the fangs of the most savage Mayday since records began, the fabled May morning dew being whipped away from your gardens by a spate of gales worse than anything January threw at us.

But the brighter tidings now are that better times are beckoning, and there again is the pure truth.

I have to inform ye all that your survival and relative comfort outdoors during the storms are mainly due to the genius, a century ago, of a really genuine hero to whom, until now in this zany space, proper thanks and appreciation has never been offered by any of us.

Let’s begin with my guarantee that all of you lot out there are utilising at least one or two, but probably many more examples of his works of genius.

Male or female, young or old, that is the situation.

Ye will be checking that status yourselves in a few minutes, when I explain more fully the story of the great man we are paying overdue tribute to.

There again is the pure truth.

My reliable sources in the USA have supplied me with details of our hero’s lifestyle and life a century ago.

No more than ourselves after a long lockdown, he enjoyed wining and dining to the limit, evening after evening.

He earned the nickname Giddy from his wide circle of friends because, apparently, that was often the way he behaved when he eventually managed to get home after a night’s carousing.

The food and drink consumed over the years brought him to such an obese state that Giddy, the following day, would routinely have to suck in his tummy so he could button up his britches.

Even then, I’m informed, he would never be able to close the top buttons because of his overhanging belly. (Some of ye possess waistlines like that too. I’ve no doubt.) Enough of that.

Giddy’s baptismal name, incidentally, was Gideon, and he was of Swedish descent and a member of a respected Sundback clan in his homeland before emigrating to the United States.

He did well for himself over there, right from the beginning, working mostly as an engineer, and that was how he always had lots of funds for his socialising, Often with Irish acquaintances.

He was a man, I’m informed, that was very good at solving problems and that is how, when he eventually was having such difficulty in closing his britches, that we all came to benefit hugely from his solution.

Yes, thank Heavens, in 1913, the bold Gideon patented the first version of the zip fastener, as his gift to all humanity since.

There had been efforts by others to create zips before then. but none of them worked.

Gideon’s did, dramatically, right from their invention, and that is why all of us have so many garments equipped with zips today when the gales blow and the rain falls down.

(How many zips are you wearing today?).

While ye are digesting this information, I’m zipping up my anorak and heading out the Killaloe front door for a breath of fresh air.

Is that OK with ye?

Stay safe and all zipped up against anything the weather sends down on us and, God willing, we’ll survive to meet up again here next week.

Slán agus sláinte.