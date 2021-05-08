Shop around for better phone provider: You could save up to €500

After near 20 years of loyalty to my mobile phone provider, my disgruntlement grew to a sufficient degree to cause me to finally take action, up sticks, and leave.

Over the years, my plan price had increased, as a result of needing extra minutes and data, and, more stealthily, the contract price inched up each time I upgraded my phone, along the way.

Add in phone insurance, and the monthly payments was in the end eye-watering.

What annoyed me the most was that customer service was pretty dismal.

Having requested a cancellation of the insurance element, I was sent around the houses, finding myself some months later again requesting the very same cancellation.

In the end, I got no satisfaction when asking that my monthly insurance fee reimbursement be backdated to my initial request date.

Perhaps one of the reasons for my prior state of phone choice inertia was the fear of losing coverage, having been locked into the contract, and a general lack of awareness of the alternatives.

But some googling quickly brought up alternative options.

SIM-only deals were my plans of choice, as I wasn’t in the market for a new phone.

I was only interested in a monthly billing option, as the prospect of running out of credit isn’t tenable.

The main players had their individual offerings, with a few operators offering relatively low priced monthly plans rising in cost after an introductory six month period.

This marketing strategy is very clever, and plays well on customer inertia setting in, so a large cohort of the customers will end up paying a higher price without moving.

There are a host of other offerings, including less well known brands, but which are attached to the main brands that you all know.

This type of market differentiation is not unique to the mobile market,

Such strategies have been in place since before the “yellow pack” days of Quinnsworth.

IFA members can get discounts for some plans.

Some plans have restrictions in the quantities of data, text and minutes, and others have some international texts and minutes thrown in.

Yet others have restrictions on download speeds.

I was more than happy to switch away from the main-stream offering, and in the end chose one of those brands which is attached to one of the main brands.

The savings for me are substantial, running to over €500 per year. Granted, I won’t be getting any free upgrades; I won’t have access to the 5g network; and I won’t have any international minutes and texts, but these are not important to me.

Thankfully, the switching process was easy, my SIM card arrived in the post after I signed up online, I got to keep my phone number, and the change-over from my old plan provider happened at the pre-scheduled time.

From my perspective, it’s a decision I was instantaneously happy with.

If you are considering changing, check that your phone is unlocked, and can take another provider’s SIM.

Check that you are not locked into a contract.

Speak to friends and neighbours about their plans and network coverage, and weigh it all up.

The key message is that your customer loyalty might not be reciprocated by your current pricing plan, it might be well worth your while switching.

Chartered tax adviser Kieran Coughlan, Belgooly, Co Cork.

(086) 8678296