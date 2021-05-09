'Attractive' residential holding in Timoleague could exceed 15k per acre price guide

'Attractive' residential holding in Timoleague could exceed 15k per acre price guide

The 38-acre residential farm at Lettercollum, Timoleague in Co Cork is already attracting offers despite only coming onto the market in recent days. File Picture.  

Conor Power

Located just outside the village of Timoleague in West Cork, a 37.8-acre non-residential holding is attracting strong interest.

According to the auctioneer - Jim O’Brien of CCM Property Services - this is a farm of excellent quality grassland in an area characterised by high-quality pastureland and a thriving agricultural scene dominated by the dairy sector.

The property is in the townland of Lettercollum, just 1km southwest of the village and is opposite the local GAA Club -  Ardigeen Rangers. 

Also opposite the property is Our Lady’s Well - a local holy well of significance.

The market town of Bandon is 16km north of this holding which is close to the estuary of the River Ardigeen, which enters the sea just to the east of the property.

“The land quality here is very good,” says Jim. 

“There are a few trees down at the bottom. 

"That might be as much as an acre but other than that, the rest of the land is very good.

"There has been silage cut off it for the last number of years.”

Although the farm is only just on the market, the interest so far has been strong. 

The property enjoys a very long stretch of road frontage and comes in two divisions (23.7 acres and 14.1 acres).

Prices for good land in this area have been in the region of €12,000 to €15,000 per acre and parcels of land of this size haven’t lingered long on the market. 

This one looks likes it isn’t going to linger either. 

Even though it’s on the market barely a week, there is already an offer on the entire holding, according to the selling agent:

“We’re guiding €15,000 per acre and my gut feeling is that it will go higher than that.”

