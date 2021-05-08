Residential farm in corner of Golden Vale 'tempting proposition' 

A 73-acre residential farm located in Fort East, County Limerick near the Cork market town of Charleville is new to the market and available in three lots.

Lot 1 consists of the house, outbuildings and 28 acres of land.

Lot 2 is a 45-acre holding, while Lot 3 is the entire property.

Listed with GVM auctioneers, this property represents a unique opportunity to purchase a substantial roadside holding of good quality grazing lands, according to the selling agent Richard Ryan.

The main house is an impressive residence; a five-bedroom extended farmhouse and the outbuildings are also in good condition, with some attractive old outbuildings that could be put to a variety of uses.

“There’s even an old milking parlour that could get going again if someone wanted to use it,” says Richard.

The land is good quality grazing land with ample road frontage in an area with a vibrant agricultural scene.

“I’ve had a number of enquiries,” says Richard, “both locally and from people farther afield…there’s been interest in individual lots, as well as interest in the entire holding.”

The price guide for the entire holding is €750,000 - at just over €10k/acre, surely a very tempting proposition for the right client.

The house on 28 acres is listed at €400,000, with the remaining 45 acres guiding at €350,000 (€7,800/acre).