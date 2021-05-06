March milk production up 13.5% year-on year

The milk price advantage for West Cork dairy farmers has been confirmed again in the new IFA milk price analysis for 2019 and 2020.

For both years, the Carbery co-ops — Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh, and Lisavaird — were sitting at the top of the price tables for total herd revenue and revenue per cow.

In both years, the 1-2-3-4 ranking was Drinagh on top, followed by Bandon, Lisavaird, and Barryroe.

The Carbery bonus was added to herd revenue for Drinagh, Lisavaird and Bandon suppliers in 2020.

Ranked next were Kerry (2019 revenue included a portion of the 2015-2019 goodwill payment); Aurivo (a spring bonus announced in 2021 was added to 2020 revenue); Lakeland Dairies; Dairygold (including a bonus payment for all milk in 2019); Arrabawn; Tipperary Co-op; and Glanbia.

IFA said the herd (89 cows) revenue difference between the highest and lowest paying processor was €16,481 in 2019, and €16,896 in 2020. The revenue per cow ranged from Drinagh’s €2,062 to Arrabawn’s €1,877, in 2019, and from Drinagh’s €2,090 to Tipperary’s and Glanbia’s €1,900 in 2020.

The analysis did not include any fixed price schemes or forward contracts, or bonuses conditional on trade.

IFA used data from farmers’ monthly milk statements.

Average CSO national solids percentages for each month were assumed for the analysis, as was the average 2019 yield per cow of 5,608 litres or 1,232 gallons (National Farm Survey), in arriving at herd revenue figures for 89 cows producing 500,000 litres per year.

IFA dairy committee chairman Stephen Arthur said it allows farmers with spring calving herds and average solids to compare milk sales earnings across 11 of the largest milk processors like-for-like.

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality it’s the milk quality that has improved.

This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years,” he said.

IFA plans to publish the analysis annually.

Meanwhile, 2021 milk price prospects remain positive, with Tuesday’s GDT auction resulting in only a 0.7% fall from current highs which follow annual price gains of 38%.

A lift in milk powder prices failed to offset falling butter and milk fat prices attributed to high levels of butter supply and possible weakening of consumer demand for home cooking, as pandemic lockdowns are slowly eased globally.

The butter price is still 30% higher than the same time last year.

GDT powder prices are 45%-50% higher, largely driven by demand in China, where a wealthier population and a focus on health and wellbeing after Covid-19 are stoking demand for better nutrition.

According to Rabobank, world markets remain supportive of strong dairy commodity prices, with economic growth improving, foodservice channels beginning to re-open, and high feed grain prices ensuring dairy farmers’ profit margins remain tight and keep milk production growth in check.

However, lesser dependence on grain feeding in Ireland has helped dairy farmers here to forge ahead, with March milk intake running 13.5% ahead of March 2020.

Solids have also increased, with protein up from 3.29% in March 2020 to 3.33% in March 2021, and fat content up from 4.27% to 4.32%.

During the period January to March, milk intake was estimated at 9.5% ahead of the corresponding 2020 period.

This contrasts sharply with the general EU situation, with the most recent figures available showing EU milk collection decreased in January and February by 2.4% compared to 2020.

Ireland (up 4.4%), Hungary (up 2.4%), and Cyprus had the best milk growth, but 20 member states reported reductions, including major milk producing countries like Denmark (down 5.7%), France (down 5.9%), the Netherlands (down 5.3%), and Poland (down 3.8%).