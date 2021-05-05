On the shores of Bantry Bay: 103 acre farm 'rare as hens teeth' for sale 

One of the largest holdings to come on the market in the Bantry area is newly listed with Clonakilty-based auctioneers Hodnett-Forde Property Services.

The 103-acre non-residential farm is located in the townland of Droumduve and is a holding of mixed quality lands, consisting in the main of grazing lands with a smaller proportion made up of good quality land, according to the selling agent John Hodnett.

“It has about 14 acres of top-quality agricultural land,” says John, “while the remaining land would be suitable for grazing. Some of it would be rough grazing.”

The farm is located in an area with huge tourist potential, being just off the N71 - one of Ireland’s hottest tourist routes - as well as being close to the shores of Bantry Bay and popular destinations such as Bantry, Garinish Island and Glengarriff.

Furthermore, it bounds an area of great walking routes and outstanding natural beauty so it will be no surprise if amongst the interested parties, there will be a cohort of people thinking of that kind of potential.

As things stand, however, it is being sold as is; a large holding in one block in a part of the world where farms of such size are as rare as hen’s teeth.

“It has the benefit of excellent road frontage on a number of sides and it falls down west towards the Coomhola River,” says John, adding that interest so far has been brisk: “It’s only on the market since last week and there have been quite a number of enquiries on it.”

The agents point out that the farm can be sold in up to three separate lots, depending on how interest evolves.

The grounds to the east consist of a lot of 14 acres.

North of this, another lot contains 30 acres while to the west is the biggest lot of the three at approximately 58 acres.

“It’s an executor sale and it’s located about 1.5km from The Ouvane Falls,” says John of the property and its well-known neighbouring bay-side pub.

“It’s very conveniently located.”

“There are entitlements worth in the region of €6,500 per annum coming with the land as well,” adds John, who describes the lands as low-lying and sheltered.

“Naturally, there are fantastic views from the property.

"This is an area of renowned beauty, with the grandiose vistas of Bantry Bay, Whiddy Island and the rugged topography around Glengarriff and the Coomhola Valley all close by.

“It’s not too often that a holding of this size comes up in this locality and that is evident from the number of enquiries that we’ve had already.”

The price guide is in the region of €400,000 (just under €4,000/acre).