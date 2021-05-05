Ornua and Rethink Ireland partner up to support sustainability and rural development

Ornua has announced a partnership with the Irish social innovation fund, Rethink Ireland and has pledged €100,000 to drive innovative and ambitious thinking in the key areas of sustainability and rural development.

The Department of Rural and Community Development will match the funding by Ornua bringing the total donation to €200,000.

And to celebrate the partnership, Ornua and Rethink Ireland have launched the Glas Communities Fund, which looks to support projects making an impact in climate action, education, increasing efforts in recycling, the circular economy, community and rural development, and waste awareness.

The fund will award five high-performing projects from the Rethink Ireland programme, helping them expand through clear focus on scale, growth and driving positive impact.

The Glas Communities Fund is now open with applications closing on Tuesday, May 25 next.

The winners will be announced in September; projects will be awarded a cash grant and will be provided with supports in the areas of strategic planning, communications, leadership, and social impact management.

“As one of Ireland’s leading dairy companies, climate action and sustainability is at the heart of everything we do,” Yvonne Cooney, Head of Sustainability, Ornua, said.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Rethink Ireland and are committing €100,000 to sustainability and rural development projects.

“The Glas Communities Fund awardees will benefit from a cash grant and non-cash support in the form of workshops, mentoring, and volunteering.

“On behalf of everyone at Ornua we are extremely excited to partner with Rethink Ireland and look forward to working with the winning awardees.”

Meanwhile, Pádraic Vallely, Business Development and Political Engagement Manager, Rethink Ireland added: “We are delighted to partner with Ornua and the Irish Government to create the Glas Communities Fund.

“Building sustainable communities is critical to rural development as part of a just and green transition, and this is exactly what this fund sets out to do.

“We call on all Rethink Ireland awardees working in this area to apply to this fund.

“We very much look forward to working with successful awardees again to scale their impact across Ireland.”