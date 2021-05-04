Employment seminar for farmers will examine legislative, legal and insurance matters 

IFA event takes place by registration only
Employment seminar for farmers will examine legislative, legal and insurance matters 

IFA has launched a new HR service for farmers and will hold a seminar on May 6 that will address  numerous employment matters. File Picture.  

Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 14:25
Aisling Kiernan

IFA has launched a new HR service for farmers and will hold a seminar entitled ‘Employment Compliance for Farmer Employers' on Thursday, May 6 next at May 7.30pm.

The event will take place over Microsoft Teams and includes an expert panel that will discuss the importance of compliance for farmers as well as an overview of the organisation’s new employment service.

The panel will take participants through the main issues around employment legislation and the important legal, insurance as well as other issues they need to be aware of as an employer.

Chairman of IFA Member Services, Martin Stapleton, said the needs of farmers are not being addressed in the area of employment legislation.

"Farmer employers can find themselves very exposed in this area,” he added.

“The provision of a specialised, tailored service in line with farmer needs is long overdue for the agricultural sector.”

Meanwhile, IFA has partnered with HR Duo - a HR specialist company - to offer members a professional Employment Service.

The service will enable members to become, and remain, compliant with employment legislation.

Jerome Forde, Managing Director of Hr Duo highlighted how the impact of poor employment practises could leave farmers exposed to WRC, Labour Court action and many other legal matters.

“The service is specifically tailored for the employment requirements of farmers,” he said.

The seminar is by registration only at https://www.ifa.ie/ifa-employment-seminar 

BPS applications deadline fast approaching

