BPS applications deadline fast approaching

The deadline for receipt of BPS applications is Monday, May 17 next.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue is reminding farmers about the deadline and highlighted how the date also applies to submission of applications for:
- Transfer of Entitlements;
- Young Farmer/National Reserve;
- The Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM);
- The Areas of Natural Constraint Scheme;
- The Protein Aid scheme.
Meanwhile, the Department has been helping farmers with their applications through its telephone helpdesk services.
The helpdesk service telephone number is 0761 06 44 20 and lines will be open for extended hours in the run up to the application date as follows:
- Between 9.15am and 9.00pm from Monday, May 10 to Friday, May 14;
- On Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16 from 9.30am to 5.00pm;
- Between 9.15am and 12 midnight on Monday, May 17.
“The financial support provided under schemes is a key support for farmers,” added Minister McConalogue.
“I urge all farmers to lodge their applications as soon as possible before the May 17 deadline.
“Should any farmer require guidance in making their application, they should ring the Department’s helpdesk; it is open and available where a member of staff will be able to assist them.
“The new €10m measure as part of SIM is an important support for tillage farmers and I would encourage eligible farmers to apply by the May 17 deadline.”