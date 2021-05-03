What should be in your solar farm agreement?

In the option agreement, you give the right to the developer to enter on your land with all necessary plant equipment, materials and vehicles, in order to carry out various activities such as cumulative landscaping, visual impact assessments, traffic, transport and access studies and archaeological and geotechnical habitat and environmental tests, in order to submit their application for planning.
They may also require pedestrian and vehicular access to the property.
However, there are terms in the agreement, normally, whereby you would be consulted and it would be agreed in advance when they would come into the property.
They would make good any damage occasioned, to your satisfaction, and they would keep you informed in respect of all aspects of the planning process.
However, such consent is not to be unreasonably withheld or delayed.
A Deed of Renunciation should be inserted into the lease whereby the developer renounces any rights that they may have under the Landlord and Tenant (Amendment) Act 1980.
This means that the developer would not have an automatic right to renew the lease, and if the relationship is working well and everyone is happy, then that can be an opportunity to renegotiate new terms, and enter into a new lease at that point.
You will be obliged then to ensure that the third party is bound from the date of the completion of the gift, transfer, sale etc. and steps into your shoes effectively, as regards the obligations and liabilities under the option agreement and lease.
In the agreements also, there should be a clause whereby the developer indemnifies you in respect of any accidents, damages, costs, claims etc. arising on foot of their use of the land and arising directly from any breach of covenant or obligation of the tenant.
Similarly, it would be prudent for you to put your own public liability and employer’s liability insurance in place, especially if you are still using the land throughout the terms of the agreement, for example, for grazing sheep.
