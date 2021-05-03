Each farm may need a herd health parasite control programme in 2022

Herd health parasite control programmes for each farm have been suggested by vets, in order to comply with the EU Veterinary Medicines Regulation which will apply from January 28, 2022.

Niamh Muldoon, Registrar and CEO of the Veterinary Council of Ireland, said, “Maybe a vet would offer some analysis on the husbandry, conditions, grazing, pasture management and all the factors that would feed into a control programme relating to parasite control, after which a prescription could be offered for treatments as appropriate in the circumstances in the opinion of the veterinary practitioner, the only person who can offer a diagnosis and the only person who can offer a veterinary prescription.”

She told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine last week that the new regulations bring the requirement of a veterinary prescription for antiparasitic medicines, a very significant change in the practice and approach up to now.

Separately, the regulations bring much stricter controls in relation to antimicrobial or antibiotic products, such as prescription validity for five days only, with individual animal data required, and a greater threshold for prescription of those antimicrobial products.

The Veterinary Council CEO said the route of supply of antiparasitic medicines will remain unchanged. “While, for example, antiparasitic medicines will now require a veterinary prescription, the same option in terms of choice of supplier will remain to any individual farmer or animal owner.

“The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is looking at the introduction of an electronic prescribing system, in an effort to ease access to the range of suppliers for these medicines, so that if and when farmers or individual animal owners obtain a prescription, they have freedom of choice regarding where they will source or obtain the medicine product.

“As I understand it, it is intended that the electronic prescription system would enable access to any prescription immediately, so there should be no delay.”

Ms Muldoon said the Veterinary Council will require a threshold of knowledge to be held by any veterinary practitioner before he or she discharges the privilege of prescribing.

“Once that threshold of knowledge is met, that threshold being a true and accurate knowledge of the farm, the animal, the herd, the husbandry, the conditions and the history, there is a very strong knowledge base on which to rely before issuing any diagnosis or prescription.

“A vet is not required to go out on every single occasion to the animal or to the yard.

Veterinary Council President Joe Moffitt told the committee, “On the licensed merchants and the pharmacists, we hope their expertise would be retained at the dispensing end. No real change to the supply routes is envisaged in the regulations, and we would expect the knowledge which they have built up and the relationship they have built with farmers over the years will be retained and would feed into the whole knowledge base.”

responding to Committee members who said the regulations will add to farming costs, the Veterinary Council representatives said increased cost at the beginning is likely, but the new regulations are designed to combat antiparasitic resistance, and as time goes on, there would be further savings through less use of drugs and better disease control.

Committee member Michael Ring, the Mayo Fine Gael TD, asked the Veterinary Council representatives if it investigates complaints against vets giving out prescriptions,

Ms Muldoon replied that the Council has a number of regulatory tools in respect of disciplinary action. A code of professional conduct is binding on the 3,015 vets and 1,099 Veterinary Nurses registered with the Council., which deals with 30 to 50 complaints a year. In 2020, four vets were suspended from practice, three for six months and one for two months.

“That is the most extreme of sanctions if you consider that, in effect, an individual’s livelihood is being taken away,” said Ms Muldoon. The High Court supervises and endorses the sanctions imposed by the Council.

“Suffice it to say, the council will always act in the public interest in making sure the highest standards are imposed on and expected of all our registrants.”