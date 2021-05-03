McConalogue: wildfire ignitions occur from a variety of sources

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said wildfire ignitions occur from a variety of sources, not just agriculture, and many recent fires have occurred on lands with no associated agricultural activity, including lands used for turf cutting, and public lands with open access used by the public for recreation.

“Fires associated with illegal dumping on bogland are a particular problem,” he told the Dáil last week.

“In 2020, some of the largest and most problematic fires occurred as a result of recreational land user activities.”

He said the farming community has a central role to play in the control of fire, through the management of land, and the reduction and maintenance of fire-prone vegetation (such as purple moor grass, heather, and gorse/whin).

His Department supports locally-led schemes that support fire management activities, including vegetation management. “Projects of this type are now in place in many of the main fire risk locations in Ireland, including the Blackstairs Mountains, Wicklow Mountains, McGillicuddy Reeks, Inishowen Peninsula, Connemara, and within the Hen Harrier Project.”

The Hen Harrier project has recently implemented fire management measures including upland grazing management and support, ponds in high-risk areas that can provide water for fire fighting, and safe use of fire as a land management tool by landowners.

All upland projects involve fire management education and awareness building.

Responding to a Dáil question from Cork South-West Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns, the Minister said everyone must play their part in protecting landscapes and supporting emergency services and ensuring they are not needlessly diverted by illegal fires.

He noted that Individuals found to burn vegetation between March 1 and August 31 are liable to prosecution.

Forest owners and managers are advised to check and update fire plans and other relevant contingencies. Rural dwellers should also assess wildfire risks to their properties, and prepare accordingly.

“There is a very firm link in recent years between serious wildfire ignitions and illegal dumping and burning of domestic waste in many areas, and malicious burning at forest amenity sites and turf bogs open to the public,” said the Minister.

For landowners, any land found to have been burned illegally can be deemed ineligible across a number of area-based schemes. His Department monitors illegal burning by a variety of means, including satellite detections and ground inspections.

Many wildfires are detectable by satellite, and online services are available that automatically detect and map “thermal anomalies”.

Yesterday, four Irish wildfires showed up on NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management Service (https://firms2.modaps.eosdis.nasa.gov/).

They were located west of Limerick city, near the N69; south-west of Drogheda, near the M1; near Ballyconnell, Co Cavan; and near the motorway northwest of Edenderry, Co Offaly.

On April 25, the NASA Fire detection service showed the devastating wildfires in the Killarney National Park, but also fires at three locations in south-west Co Cork; three locations in Co Limerick; two locations in Co Mayo; and other locations in south Carlow, north Kilkenny, north Laois, north Kildare, and north Wicklow,