Silage tractor drivers may be scarce due to driver test disruption

Silage tractor drivers may be scarce due to the public health emergency’s disruptive effect on the driver learning and testing system, with young farmers among those impacted by the restrictions.
To obtain a category W licence for work vehicles and land tractors, a person must first pass the BW category driver theory test. However, while Covid19 level 5 restrictions remain in place, the Driver Theory Test is suspended and driving tests are available only to essential workers.
Minister of State at the Department of Climate Action and Transport Hildegarde Naughton said last week officials in her Department and in the Road Safety Authority are keeping the public health situation under constant review and are working extremely hard to ensure that services can resume as soon as it is safe to do so.
The Minister was responding to a Dáil question from Galway East, Independent TD Seán Canney, who asked the Government to lift restrictions on driver tests, to facilitate young farmers who need to drive tractors on public roads this summer months, to draw silage, and other farming activities.