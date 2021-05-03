Silage tractor drivers may be scarce due to driver test disruption

Lockdown has disrupted  the driver learning and testing system
Silage tractor drivers may be scarce due to driver test disruption

With the Driver Theory Test suspended, young drivers haven't been able to get category W licences for tractors.

Mon, 03 May, 2021 - 08:26
Stephen Cadogan

Silage tractor drivers may be scarce due to the public health emergency’s disruptive effect on the driver learning and testing system, with young farmers among those impacted by the restrictions.

To obtain a category W licence for work vehicles and land tractors, a person must first pass the BW category driver theory test. However, while Covid19 level 5 restrictions remain in place, the Driver Theory Test is suspended and driving tests are available only to essential workers.

Minister of State at the Department of Climate Action and Transport Hildegarde Naughton said last week officials in her Department and in the Road Safety Authority are keeping the public health situation under constant review and are working extremely hard to ensure that services can resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

The Minister was responding to a Dáil question from Galway East, Independent TD Seán Canney, who asked the Government to lift restrictions on driver tests, to facilitate young farmers who need to drive tractors on public roads this summer months, to draw silage, and other farming activities.

More in this section

IFA milk price analysis shows payment gaps between processors IFA milk price analysis shows payment gaps between processors
Farmers need ‘balance’ when it comes to the environment and food production Farmers need ‘balance’ when it comes to the environment and food production
Farmers can return to the mart  from May 17 Farmers can return to the mart  from May 17
Lough Neagh curlew

Report finds ‘Irish birds are faring worse than ever before’

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices