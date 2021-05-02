Report finds ‘Irish birds are faring worse than ever before’

46% increase in the number of Red-listed species
Pictured is the return of two young curlew to Lough Neagh, born at the Co Armagh site last year. The species are carefully monitored as one of Northern Ireland's most endangered species, having declined by 85% since 1985. Picture: Lough Neagh Partnership/PA Wire. 

Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 15:00

The latest review of the Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland points to a 46% increase in the number of Red-listed species - those of highest conservation concern.

A paper in the latest issue of Irish Birds, BirdWatch Ireland’s annual scientific journal, has revealed that more birds than ever before are now Red-listed on the island of Ireland.

A total of 54 Irish bird species (26%) are now on the Red List, indicating the highest status of concern for their populations.

This review uses a traffic light system to indicate the conservation status of bird species by placing bird species onto three lists - Red, Amber or Green, indicating whether a particular species is of high, medium or low conservation concern.

It is carried out across Ireland, by BirdWatch Ireland in the Republic of Ireland and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds in Northern Ireland.

Since the previous assessment in 2013, 23 species have moved onto the Red List and only six species have left it.

New entries to the list include the much-loved Puffin, fellow seabirds Razorbill and Kittiwake, wading birds Knot and Snipe, and the Kestrel, a bird of prey.

These species join others such as Curlew, Ring Ouzel and Corncrake which have been declining for many years and which are now at risk of extinction in Ireland.

An additional 79 species (37%) are now Amber-listed, and 78 are on the Green List (not currently considered at risk).

Many breeding birds of farmland and bog habitats continue to fare very poorly.

Almost 40% of the Red-listed breeding birds are associated with farmland, including Corncrake, Curlew, Lapwing, Barn Owl, Stock Dove and Grey Partridge.

Breeding Snipe, which were Amber-listed in the previous assessment, are now on the Red List, with small-scale ongoing drainage and reclamation of marginal farmland and bog habitats likely to be a key factor in their continued decline.

Two of the country’s most iconic seabirds - the Puffin and Kittiwake - are globally threatened and have declined significantly in Ireland, resulting in their Red-listed status.

With declining populations across their range, there are even fears that these two species may become extinct within the next 100 years.

The reasons for this are complex, but climate change is a significant factor, with warming seas impacting upon the marine food web and overfishing also playing a part.

When grouped by habitat preferences, wading birds are giving the greatest cause for concern.

The plight of our breeding Curlews is well documented and, with only 150 pairs remaining, their fate is uncertain, despite concerted conservation efforts. 

Lapwing and Snipe, once so familiar and widespread across Ireland, have also suffered great declines.

