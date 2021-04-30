IFA milk price analysis shows payment gaps between processors

The results are based on 89 cows producing 500,000L through a spring calving system
IFA's milk price analysis gathered information from milk statements supplied by farmers to the dairy committee. File Picture.  

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 17:30
Aisling Kiernan

A new milk price analysis completed by the IFA’s dairy committee shows significant differences between the milk price paid by 11 milk processors across the country.

The analysis, based on 89 cows producing 500,000L through a spring calving system using the Teagasc Moorepark spring-calving supply profile, assumed that each farmer produced milk with average solids each month.

Any bonuses related to trading activity were excluded; fixed price schemes and forward price contracts were also excluded.

According to the results, the 2019 analysis shows a gap of €16,481 between the highest and lowest payers.

In 2020, the gap widened to €16,896.

The analysis, which was completed by the committee in conjunction with the organisation’s Senior Dairy Policy Executive Aine O’Connell, is based on milk statements supplied by farmers to the dairy committee.

Chairman of the committee, Stephen Arthur, said the purpose of this analysis was “to allow farmers to compare prices paid by milk processors on a like-for-like basis”.

“Dairy farmers have been working hard to improve their milk constituents over the years. 

"This can give the impression that milk price has improved, when in reality it’s the milk quality that has improved,” he added.

“This has masked the fact milk price is effectively the same over the past 30 years.

“We believe the analysis will provide more price transparency, and we plan to publish it on an annual basis.”

