Ensuring your phone, if lost, gets back to you...

I was halfway back from an appointment recently when the small man at the back of my head kept nagging me about something on my mobile phone.

The thought just kept recurring and eventually, I gave in.

Pulling over I searched for the phone but could not locate it.

I tried to make a call through the Bluetooth system in the jeep but no phone was found by the system.

Obviously, I had left the phone behind and I had nothing left to do except turn around and head back to the farm.

Fifteen minutes later I landed in the farmyard and despite searching high and low we could not locate the phone.

Duntahane Veterinary Clinic. File Picture.

As I had been tidying up following the afternoon of scanning I had left the phone down just inside the back door of the jeep.

Retracing my steps into the dairy, where I had washed up, there was still no trace.

Back to the jeep again and then it hit me – I had placed the phone on the roof of vehicle as I took off my wellies.

There was no sign of it in the yard but outside on the far side of the road we discovered the cover but no sign of the phone.

Mike was an enormous help to me, calling people he had seen walking on the road around that time but no one had seen the phone.

I headed home mourning the loss of my phone, thinking about all the information that I had stored on it.

There were literally thousands of photos on it as I have a habit of taking a shot of any post mortem that I might carry out, or a list of numbers rather than writing them down.

This was going to be a major loss.

I eventually arrived back in the office.

As I was about to tell them the news about my missing phone I was informed that my phone had been located and was waiting for me at a filling station near where I had lost it.

Apparently, a cyclist called Barry, to whom I am eternally grateful, spotted my phone, minus its case, lying in the middle of the road and picked it up.

Being savvy he pressed the on button and the screen showed the page looking for a password.

Noticing the word “emergency” on the bottom left he pressed this, revealing a new page.

Again down in the bottom left corner he spotted an asterisk beside “medical ID”.

On pressing this Barry was able to access the details that I had entered into the phone when I got it first day, including an emergency contact number belonging to my wife.

I had forgotten all about this and I wondered in amazement how anyone had been able to ring my wife to tell her that my phone had been found unscathed and was waiting for me in an envelope at the filling station.

The journey back out to the filling station did not seem as long as the half-hour that it took because I was giddy with excitement at being reunited with my trusted appendage.

I had built up a volume of notes, phone numbers, contact details etc, over the few years that I had the phone, and I vowed to myself to do a backup on a regular basis so that in the event of a similar occurrence I would not end up losing everything.

The moral of the story is make sure you have entered an emergency contact number on your phone and if you should ever find a phone you should be aware of how to find the owner’s details, so you too can be a good Samaritan like Barry.

Thanks again Barry.

Paul Redmond MVB MRCVS Cert DHH, Duntahane Veterinary Clinic, Fermoy.