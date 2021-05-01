Siptu seeks Kerry Group resolution

Siptu has warned the Kerry Group it may ballot its members for industrial action if they fail to attend talks at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC)

The trade union has called on management at the food and ingredients giant to attend the WRC to seek a resolution to a dispute concerning redundancies.

It follows the announcement that Kery Group planned to outsource 150 jobs from its business centres in Charleville and Naas.

The layoffs come as the company expands and centralises its shared services, such as finance, human resources and regulatory staff, in teams primarily located in Mexico and Malaysia.

Siptu Organiser, Terry Bryan said that in discussions with the company, agreement could not be reached on the proposed job losses, the redundancy terms, the selection criteria and the transition arrangements.

"In line with accepted State resolution procedures, we referred the matter to the WRC.

However, the company has declined the invitation from the WRC to enter talks," he said.

"The proposed job losses could not come at a worse time for the workers involved and their families.

Many of these workers face the prospect of unemployment with the potential of an economic recession following the devastating effects of Covid-19 on employment levels."

“We are calling on the Kerry Group to reverse its decision and engage at the WRC with the Union with a view to finding a resolution.

"Failure on the company’s part to do so will leave SIPTU with no other alternative other than to consider a ballot of its members for industrial and/or strike action.”