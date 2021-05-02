Unleashing a food brand that taps into 'uniqueness' of Dingle Peninsula 

A major push to exploit the culinary attributes of the Dingle Peninsula (Corca Dhuibhne) will get under way later this month as residents and development companies prepare for the return of tourists and visitors to the area.

Farmers, fishers, food and drink producers and hospitality providers on the Peninsula are being invited to sign up to an exciting new training programme aimed at providing them with the knowledge and skills to further develop and enhance the food and ingredients of the region.

‘Developing a Sustainable Regional Food Branding Strategy’ for the Dingle Peninsula begins on May 11 and comprises a series of modules that will introduce participants to an impressive group of expert trainers and inspirational guest speakers.

A blend of presentations, interactive workshops and discussion clinics will cover a variety of topics including the use of local and regional ingredients; agricultural best practice; and food tourism, branding, sustainability, marketing and social media.

Pat O'Shea says the training programme will bring a diverse group of individuals together.

The programme is focused on delivering on-going support for the branding of products from sustainable farming, fishing and food production on the Dingle Peninsula.

It will bring together artisan, micro, agricultural and small hospitality businesses so that collectively they can define the unique features of food on the peninsula — their historic and current stories and emerging vision.

Training will be delivered by The Discovery Partnership on behalf of North East and West Kerry Development (NEWKD).

NEWKD is the implementing partner for the Leader Rural Development Programme (RDP) 2014-2020.

Its mission is to encourage and empower people to enhance their quality of life through the development of innovative programmes, services and supports that promote respect, equality and inclusion.

NEWKD, a non-profit organisation, is one of 53 local development companies in Ireland whose main objective is to promote, support, assist and engage in:

Social development;

Enterprise development;

Community development.

In an effort to ensure sufficient access to services for the public, the company has offices in Tralee, Listowel, and Castleisland.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the initiative recently, NEWKD’s Board Member Pat O’Shea said the move would provide a “unique opportunity” to bring a diverse group of individuals together to further capture and define the unique food and drink features of the Peninsula.

“I look forward to seeing how the training facilitates the development of a dynamic strategy which will serve to support a positive and sustainable long term food future for the community,” he said.

Meanwhile, Discovery Partnership, boasts an experienced team of experts who have facilitated a number of food and food tourism projects and worked closely with government bodies including regional development agencies, LEADER, local development companies, Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs), Bord Bia and Fáilte Ireland.

Boland Marketing Managing Director, Caroline Boland — who has an indepth personal knowledge of the region because she resides there — is expected to bring “a wealth of professional expertise”.

She will explore potential tourism destinations and create road maps in respect of destination, visitor experience, development and organisational, and marketing and promotion.

Participation in the ‘Developing a Sustainable Regional Food Branding Strategy’ training programme is free but registration is required.

The initial sessions will be delivered online and it is anticipated that the latter half of the programme will include face to face training, Covid-19 restrictions permitting.

More information is available at dinglepeninsulafood@gmail.com or at biachorcadhuibhne@gmail.com