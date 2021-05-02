'Exceptional' farm near Kanturk expected to fetch €12k per acre

A top-quality residential farm close to the busy market town of Kanturk in North Cork will prove as attractive for its neat pastures as for its residence in today’s rising land and housing markets, according to its Cork-city based selling agent Tony Barry of Barry Auctioneers:

“It’s exceptional,” says Tony of the quality of the land.

“There’s no waste and it has 700m of road frontage.”

Located in the townland of Gurrane, the property enjoys a prime location in a progressive farming area, just 2.5km from the village of Banteer, 10 minutes from Kanturk, 20 minutes from Mallow and 50km from Cork City, with easy access to the N72.

“The land is in two parcels,” says Tony. “There are 33.5 acres in one parcel and 34.5 acres in the other.”

The railway line marks the dividing point between the two, with a number of access points from one to the other, allowing easy management of divisions.

The holding isn’t divided in lots but the agent doesn’t rule out the possibility of the farm being sold in lots either.

It is, he says, open to proposals. On the face of it, one would assume that the most likely division would be that of the house on 1.2 acres (with outbuildings) and the rest of the agricultural land.

These days, homes in the countryside have become targeted as never before due to the number of those working from home.

“We’d love to sell the land in one block and the house to another person,” says Tony, adding that most of those seeking land at the moment aren’t particularly interested in buying a dwelling into the bargain.

The house is two-storey home built in the late 1960s and which has been extremely well maintained ever since, according to Tony. It’s a four-bedroom house with over 1,300 ft2 of accommodation.

“We’re guiding the house on 1.2 acres at €165,000,” Tony says, “based on what houses were making prior to Lockdown factor over the last six months, which has pushed prices upwards.

"We feel that’s a realistic guide.”

The guide for the land is €12,000 per acre.

With the latest Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report predicting a 4% rise in agricultural land prices and an 8% rise in agricultural land rental values nationally, that expectation would also appear to be realistic.