26.5 acre Ring of Kerry residential holding being offered in two lots

In keeping with what is a fast-increasing trend, a residential holding near Killorglin in Kerry has recently come on the market, with a listing that breaks it into two lots – one with the house on 2.5 acres and the other with a further 24 acres of land.

The property is in Tullig Beg on the N72 (Ring of Kerry route), approximately 6km from Killorglin and 8km from the famous Rossbeigh Strand.