26.5 acre Ring of Kerry residential holding being offered in two lots

The farm is near Killorglin 'a strategic and scenic location' 
The house on the 26.5 acre holding at Tullig Beg Killorglin, Co Kerry. File Picture.  

Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 09:00
Conor Power

In keeping with what is a fast-increasing trend, a residential holding near Killorglin in Kerry has recently come on the market, with a listing that breaks it into two lots – one with the house on 2.5 acres and the other with a further 24 acres of land.

The property is in Tullig Beg on the N72 (Ring of Kerry route), approximately 6km from Killorglin and 8km from the famous Rossbeigh Strand. 

According to the selling agent – Killorglin-based Jerome O’Regan – the house on 2.5 acres will have no shortage of suitors, given its strategic and scenic location:

“There are a couple of options with this property,” says Jerome. “First of all, you have an unfinished bungalow with a futuristic design. 

It was built about 20 years ago on a beautiful elevated site with 360-degree mountain views and a sliver of the sea…then there are approximately 24 acres adjoining it that can be bought with it.”

The house on 2.5 acres is guided at €245,000 while the land is expected to receive between €9,000 and €10,000 per acre.

The land is described by the agent as being of mixed grazing, including good quality tracts with extensive road frontage and which will benefit from improvement works. 

Moreover, there is the option to purchase another 120 acres of bog land at €1,600-€1,700/acre.

Farmers need ‘balance’ when it comes to the environment and food production

