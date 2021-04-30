Farmers need ‘balance’ when it comes to the environment and food production

Climate Summit hears ‘challenges and opportunities’ for Ireland
IFA told this week's Irish Climate Summit that co-investment is need to help farmers transition. File Picture. 

Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 13:00
Aisling Kiernan

IFA President Tim Cullinan has said a “balance” is needed to achieve environmental targets amid the agri-sector’s competitive role in food production.

Mr Cullinan, who was speaking at the Irish Climate Summit on Thursday, highlighted how farmers were committed to playing their part in reducing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) but policy makers needed to become “more aware” of the challenge.

The Irish Climate Summit, examined the latest ambitions, challenges and opportunities of Ireland’s response to the climate crisis.

It pointed to how climate action legislation and resulting policy outworking “will have a cross-sectoral impact ranging from energy, transport and agriculture to manufacturing and technology”.

Topics covered in the summit's programme included:

  • National climate objectives 
  • Stronger climate governance Youth climate activism in Ireland 
  • The European Commission’s first European Climate Law 
  • An enhanced role for the Climate Change Advisory Council Work of the Oireachtas Climate Action Committee Promoting environmental awareness 
  • Investing in net-zero climate solutions 
  • Just transition and climate justice Climate leaders’ debate 
  • The role of local government in responding to climate change Community-led transitioning to a low-carbon future Covid-19, emissions, and air quality 
  • International climate politics 

Mr Cullinan, meanwhile, told those gathered that while farmers and rural Ireland supported climate action, “achieving environmental targets must be balanced with the sector's competitive role in producing high-quality, nutritious food at a reasonably low cost”.

"Co-investment must continue to support farmers to remain competitive and sustainable as they transition through these changes," he continued.

"So often, simplistic soundbites are thrown out in an attempt to scaremonger and skewer. 

“The fact is, however, that unlike other sectors such as transport today's agricultural GHG emissions are at a similar level to those in 1995."

He went on to point to ongoing innovation in the sector, which, he added, “will pay climate dividends over the next decade.” 

"To date, farmers have invested over €80m in Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS) equipment, while sales of protected urea have more than doubled in 2020.

“Additionally, Ireland's use of energy in agriculture is 56% the EU average.

"Our grass-based production system is extremely efficient from a carbon perspective.

“It makes no sense to drive food production elsewhere, resulting in carbon leakage as global food demand is increasing.

“This fact must be a key consideration.”

