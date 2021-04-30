The humble pallet is your only man...

I had to do a spot of fencing over the weekend. Nothing too demanding I assure you, only a little patching up of the boundary ditch here and there.

I heard during the week that there is a grave concern our national herd might be cut in half within ten years. Green house gasses and hot air I believe are behind the push.

Minister Eamon Ryan says he wants to put poor farmers like you and me "front and centre," which is never reassuring.

Anyhow, I don't have to wait ten years to see my herd size reduced. With an under performing boundary ditch, I can have a sizable herd reduction in about ten minutes.

Or a full herd reduction in the time it takes to boil a pot of spuds.

And I'll tell no lie, only for the fact that my neighbours have such good electric fencers to keep my cattle out, I'd be done for sure.

It isn't often I praise my neighbours, but I have to say with regards to their fencers, I hold my hands up and declare they are terrific entirely.

However, an electric pulse is really only the last line of defence.

With a randy bullock already on the ditch and sniffing out a few eligible heifers nearby, the fencer wire can sometimes seem like a trifling thing that can be simple enough to clear.

Far better not to have him on the ditch in the first place.

You see, right now breeding season is in full swing. And while we in the human world might be restricted to some degree with regards to nookie, because of Covid, it's a different story entirely for the animal kingdom.

They don't have to wash their hands, cover their mouths or keep their distance.

For livestock it's full steam ahead. Dr Tony has no more power over the amorous half squeezed bullock, than I have power to control the incoming tide.

Anyhow, lovemaking aside, I have found down through the years that nothing can beat the well seasoned timber pallet to keep cattle at bay, complemented with lashings of twine.

The pallet can be positioned right were the weakness in the ditch is, and bar a howling gale or misguided swing of a tractor, it will remain in place and do its job for a good spell.

Some may talk about tossing an old round feeder against a weakened boundary or of shoving an old vehicle in there to bridge the gap, but give me a pallet any day.

For while the battered old round feeder or upturned car might provide a solution to the problem, they are not aesthetically pleasing. We need to be aware of this in today's farming climate. It's all about aesthetics.

What if the Minster for Agriculture and the EU commissioner for Agriculture happened onto your farm and spotted the upturned Toyota or Mazda blocking a gaping hole in the boundary ditch?

Yes, you might proudly claim, it does the job. And yes, you may be right. But it just wouldn't look good for the promotion of Irish farming on a global scale. We need to think global nowadays.

Far better then to focus on the humble pallet.

It may not be the stuff of Teagasc Moorepark, but I'll tell you this today.

When the pressure is on, when options are limited, when cattle are amorous and anxious for road, you will find an upstanding and well adjusted pallet is your only man.