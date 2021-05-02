Farmers can REAP the benefits from new scheme

The Results Based Environment Agri Pilot Programme (REAP) is a new agri-environment pilot project that pays farmers to maintain and improve the environmental conditions of their land.

Farmers will bring in between 2ha and 10ha of land which will be scored in year one to establish its environmental condition.

Farmers will work with their advisers to undertake environmental improvement works on the land that can increase the environmental score in year two.

REAP will focus on improving existing farm features rather than on the creation of new features and habitats. Farms with higher environmental scores will receive larger payments.

The programme will run to the end of 2022.

Minister of State Pippa Hackett welcomed the inclusion of hedge and tree planting measures as complementary actions, as well as bonus payments for late meadow cutting, and additional support for up to three farmers partnering.

As a pilot programme, REAP is limited to a smaller cohort of farmers.

Excluded farmers include those already in receipt of payment for GLAS, organics, or an EIP, or those with commonage land.

REAP is a vehicle for testing some concepts and ideas, particularly for people who are not already in environmental schemes.

It also tests the results-based idea of offering farmers the opportunity to volunteer for actions and decide what level of payment they want, instead of forcing measures on farmers and then penalising them if they do not meet them.

Requirements to be eligible for REAP, include; engaging the services of an adviser; be the holder of an active herd number; have declared all land you want to bring into the pilot in your name on your BPS application for 2020.

You must also declare this land on the associated BPS application in 2021 and 2022.

Participants must also be in a position to deliver the required works and not have previously received GLAS.

The payments under the programme include a participation payment of €1,200 to cover costs, an environmental results-based payment which is determined by the environmental score, a payment of up to €1,200 for the planting of trees, hedgerows and for hedgerow infilling.

REAP can provide a maximum payment of €12,600 over the terms of the contract.