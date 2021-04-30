BPS application is an important task

The most important task for farmers in any year is to complete their Basic Payment application online.

Therefore, it is of the utmost importance that the 2021 Basic Payment application and all associated forms are done on time and with great care.

All Department related schemes such as GLAS, BDGP, TAMS, Sheep Welfare Scheme and Organic Farming Scheme depend on the Basic Payment form being submitted correctly by the deadline date.

The deadline for completion of the Basic Payment form is Monday, May 17, 2021.

Amendments to the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) application form can be made before the May 31 without incurring a penalty. All Basic Payment applications and transfer of entitlements forms must be completed on-line. You must be an active farmer when making a Basic Payment application.

2021 BPS application key areas

Changes to land parcels:

Delete parcels from the application that are no longer farmed, such as lost rented land.

Add in additional parcels that are now farmed.

Split land parcels as necessary.

Make amendments to land parcels as necessary, such as change in land parcel use.

Does the parcel use match the parcel use on your GLAS plan?

It is important to note you need one hectare of eligible land to utilise one basic payment entitlement.

Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme

Ensure the ANC box is ticked on the front page of the 2021 BPS application form.

There must be appropriate fencing for the farming enterprise.

The land must be used and farmed by the applicant.

A minimum stocking level of 0.15 livestock units per forage hectare for the entire area declared under the 2021 ANC Scheme.

You must own, possess, hold and maintain for at least seven consecutive months of the year the livestock required to maintain the minimum stocking level of 0.15 livestock units per forage hectare.

Only 50% of the stocking density requirement can be fulfilled using donkeys. Applicants will be required to use other livestock to fulfil the other 50% requirement. If in doubt, seek clarity on stocking requirements for ANC payments.

National Reserve/Young Farmers Scheme

The National Reserve Scheme has two mandatory categories, young farmers and new entrants.

Successful applicants can expect to receive entitlements worth just over €183. Applicants will also be paid Greening on top of this.

Young Farmers Scheme applicants must be no more than 40 years of age at any time during the calendar year in which he/she first submits an application under the Basic Payment Scheme.

Applicants must have completed a FETAC level 6 course in agriculture.

Successful applicants under the Young Farmers Scheme will receive a top-up of approximately €68/ha.

Changing the name on a herd number

Recent changes to the registration on a herd number will need to be dealt with very carefully. Examples include forming a company, new farm partnerships, adding a name to the herd number (joint herd number) or farm succession cases. In these circumstances, it is advisable to seek assistance from an agricultural agent, as there are implications in relation to transferring entitlements.

Finally, ensure you get your 2021 Basic Payment Application done well in advance of the May 17 deadline to secure all your payments in 2021. This deadline will not be extended.

If you require assistance with your application, contact your nearest Teagasc office for confidential advice and an appointment time.