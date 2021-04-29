New Pig Roundtable to focus on opportunity within the sector

The first meeting of the newly established Pig Roundtable heard its focus will be determined by high-level strategic drivers related to the sector including the Programme for Government and the new Agri-Food 2030 Strategy.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon chaired the inaugural meeting on Wednesday.

The Pig Roundtable follows on from the work of the Pig Industry Stakeholder Group (PISG) and will serve as “a vehicle for constructive discussion with all stakeholders in driving forward the development of the sector as well as taking a high level approach to guiding the actions set out for the sector in the Programme for Government,” added the Minister.

He also pointed out that his ambition for the Pig Roundtable is to work in tandem with industry and farming partners in delivering on both the opportunities and challenges faced by the sector.

While noting the recent launch of the public consultation on the new Agri-Food 2030 Strategy, Minister Hayden added, “I encourage all present to examine the consultation documents published on the www.gov.ie and make submissions to the consultation before the closing date of June 15, next”.

He then set out the proposed schedule for future meetings which will be held on a quarterly basis over the next 12 months.

The Roundtable will have a particular focus on animal health, animal welfare, environmental issues and trade issues - all of which will be discussed during meetings.

Meanwhile, coming as it did from a base of €330m export value in 2010, the pig sector has shown exceptional value growth, according to the Department.

Notwithstanding the problems caused by Covid-19 in the first half of 2020, the sector showed itself to be remarkably resilient with export values slightly up (0.2%) year on year coming in at just over €893m - an increase of 270% in value over the past decade.

The industry is the third largest agri-food sector after dairy and beef.