Cultivate finance scheme for farmers expanded to four new credit unions

Growing need for 'farmer-friendly' finance from credit unions
In 2020, the average loan application from farmers in all sectors was up 5% year-on-year to €24,800. File Picture. 

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 16:02

Cultivate has confirmed that their credit union farm lending product is now available in 11 new locations, bringing to 88 the number of credit union offices offering Cultivate loans nationwide.

Cultivate is the collaborative credit union finance lending platform for farmers. 

The four new credit unions, with 11 offices, which are joining the initiative are Athlone Credit Union, Connect Credit Union in Louth, Drogheda Credit Union, and Glanmire Credit Union in Cork.

The announcement is a strong indication of the growing need for farmer-friendly finance from credit unions. Under the initiative, participating credit unions make decisions locally. 

Local loans officers have the discretion to take a farmer’s circumstances into account.

They understand the reality facing farmers in Ireland and reflect the farmer’s financial circumstances, personal circumstances, needs and track record as part of the loan review process.

In 2020, the average loan application from farmers in all sectors was up 5% year-on-year to €24,800 and this was mainly used for a number of key on-farm activities including stocking and working capital (25%), farm buildings (20%) and tractor purchase (16%).

John Doyle Board member of Cultivate said the additional credit unions mean farmers in counties Cork, Louth, Meath, and Westmeath will have better access to farm finance from people who really understand farming.

“The feedback we have received from farmers who took out a Cultivate loan over the last three years has been very positive and we are looking forward to helping farming members in new parts of the country to grow their enterprises.”

