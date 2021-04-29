Presidents Medal for Ballinascarthy's Ger Kirby for 'stellar' work with YMA

Gerard Kirby, the recipient of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Young Members (YMA) Presidents Medal 2020. File Picture. 

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 14:00
Alan Healy

Gerard Kirby is the recipient of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association Young Members (YMA) Presidents Medal 2020.

YMA is the youth organisation of the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA), the national cattle breeding herdbook of the Holstein Friesian breed in Ireland.

The Kirby family farm is located in Ballinascarthy in West Cork. Their herd of pedigree Holstein Friesian cows is registered with the Mounteen herd prefix.

Gerard was nominated for this prestigious national award by his local Cork YMA Club. In nominating Gerard to go forward as a candidate, the club hailed his stellar participation and active involvement in the club over many years. 

He served as Chairman of Cork YMA from 2016 to 2019. He is also a representative of the Cork Club at national YMA.

An overview of Gerard’s achievements in YMA include:

 Champion Handler at the Cork YMA Calf Show 2016 

 3rd in the YMA National Showmanship League Final 2016  Represented Ireland at the annual UK HYB Rally in 2016 and 2017, competing in clipping and showmanship respectively.

 A member of the Cork YMA Stock Judging team at the IHFA Open Day 2017 and 2019 

 Winner of the National YMA Photographic Competition 2018 

 Awarded Cork Club person of year 2018 

 Mounteen Punch Nuala, Champion Calf of Cork Club Calf Show 2017 

 Mounteen Punch Honey, Reserve Champion Calf of Cork Club Calf Show 2019 In addition to helping out on the family farm, Gerard also works for the local Barryroe Co-op store.

Candidates nominated for the YMA Presidents Medal were interviewed by IHFA President PJ Kelly and Charles Gallagher CE.

