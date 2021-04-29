Food and drinks industry ‘exposed’ due to Brexit

Agriculture, food and drink added €12bn to Ireland’s economy in 2018 but is now exposed to the elements as a direct result of Brexit, according to new information released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

‘Food and Agriculture: A Value Chain Analysis’ points to “large investment” in this country by foreign-owned food and drink producers, the notable inflows of earnings from exports, and from dividends from foreign subsidiaries of Irish-owned MNEs. A value chain analysis follows economic transactions from output, imports, and exports, through value added, to dividends and assets.

“The food and drink value chain is correspondingly highly exposed to outflows: it relies on markets in other countries for exports of goods,” the report states.

“On the other hand, a large proportion of household consumption of food and drink is imported.

“Ultimately households, as farmers, as employees, and as consumers, are affected by the agriculture and food value chain.”

The information goes on to point to agricultural output, particularly cattle and dairy - which is “large for the land area of the country when compared to our European partners”.

Meanwhile, the domestic food and drink industry exports 73% of its produce and, over 150,000 people work in agriculture, and food and drink production in Ireland.

Irish food went to 159 different countries in 2018, but the UK was by far the country’s largest export market for agriculture, food and drink products.

The Analysis highlights how In January 2021, after the UK left the EU, it remained Ireland’s largest export market, but the growth of exports from the sector has been mostly to other countries.

While Ireland produces more food than we consume, it still imports 51% of the food and drink bought by households.

This makes household consumption highly reliant on cross border trade.

In January-February 2018, the majority of Ireland’s food and drink imports came from the UK; in January-February 2021, these imports across the Irish Sea were at around a third of the level they had been in the first two months of 2018.

“While there is likely some pandemic-related effect in this change, the decline in trade with Great Britain is far more pronounced than for other countries,” the Analysis continues.

“The change in trading conditions with our largest partner the UK is bound to have a significant impact on this value chain and hence on households here.

“While it is too early to say what the impact will be, the provision of value chain analysis can enhance our understanding of, and response to this shift.

“It is also likely that many Irish firms conducted a higher volume of trade with the UK in the months leading up to Brexit in anticipation of potential legal and administrative issues disrupting trade between the two countries.

“Stockpiling of products in the months leading up to Brexit would likely lead to a significant reduction in Irish trade with the UK in January-February 2021.”

In 2018, Ireland produced €8.7bn worth of agricultural products in 2018, the output mostly made up of cattle and milk, while crops were a relatively small part.

Ireland had the tenth largest output of agricultural products of the 27 EU countries that year - the fifteenth largest country by area - and was the eighth largest producer of live animals and animal products in the Union.

Of this output, Irish agricultural exports were worth €640m in 2018; most exports consisted of live animals and animal products, and the majority went to the UK.