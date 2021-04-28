New food ombudsman must have ‘real teeth’ to protect farmers from unfair trading

A public consultation on the appointment of a national food ombudsman (NFO) has been opened this week, with the Irish Farmers’ Association warning that it must have “real teeth” and be able to hold processors and retailers to account.

Charlie McConalogue, the agriculture, food, and the marine minister, opened the consultation on which primary legislation is needed to appoint a food ombudsman.

The legislation is also required to bring Ireland into line with the Unfair Trading Practices (UTP) directive of the European Parliament and Council.

It will govern practices in business-to-business relationships in the agriculture-and-food supply chain.

Today, Mr McConalogue signed the statutory instrument that sets out the regulations to give effect in Irish law and which will allow his department the interim measure of providing for an enforcement authority to enforce the directive until an ombudsman is appointed.

The authority will have the statutory powers to investigate complaints, carry out investigations on its own initiative, and initiate legal proceedings for breaches of the trading practices prohibited under the directive.

Meanwhile, the need for a food ombudsman in Ireland has arisen for a number of reasons, but primarily because of the UTP directive’s regulations.

The UTP is a key component of the programme for government in Ireland, which commits to ensuring “fairness, equity, and transparency” in the food chain by establishing a new authority, the NFO, to enforce the UTP directive.

This new ombudsman will enforce EU-wide rules on prohibited, unfair trading practices in the food-supply chain and will have powers to enforce this directive and to penalise those who breach regulations.

The NFO will also have a role in analysing and reporting on price and market data in Ireland, while the UTP directive must be transposed into Irish law by May 1, 2021.

And the statutory instrument signed into law this week sets out the regulations in UTPs in business-to-business relationships in the agriculture-and-food supply chain.

The regulations will be known as the European Union (Unfair Trading Practices in the agriculture-and-food supply chain) Regulations 2021 and will come into effect from July 1, 2021.

They will apply to agreements for the supply of agricultural and food products, including certain non-food products.

There are 16 UTPs included in the regulations, 10 of which are prohibited in all circumstances and six of which are prohibited unless the parties agree clearly, and in an unambiguous manner, beforehand.

“One of the key principles of the UTP directive is to protect farmers, farmers’ organisations, and other weaker suppliers of agricultural and food products, against stronger buyers,” Mr McConalogue said.

“These regulations will help to provide that protection and are a significant step in progressing towards a more even playing field for our agricultural producers.

“Pending the outcome of the public consultation concerning the establishment of a new office under primary legislation, these regulations, as an interim measure, provide for an enforcement authority that will be required to enforce the directive in my department.

“The authority will have the necessary statutory powers to investigate complaints, carry out investigations on its own initiative, and initiate legal proceedings for breaches of the UTPs prohibited under the directive.

“My department will engage with stakeholders, in the coming months, to assist their understanding of the new rules.

“I am committed to delivering an office that will bring much-needed transparency to our sector, that will, ultimately, help our farmers and primary producers.

Pippa Hackett, land-use state minister, added: “I believe the signing of these regulations, which will enable the enforcement of the UTP directive and the future establishment of the NFO, will be of benefit to all sectors, including the horticulture sector, and will help to create the conditions for fair and effective supply relationships in the market place.”

Mr McConalogue also highlighted the importance of the public’s views in respect of the consultation, which, he added, “will assist in the decision-making process relating to the preparation of necessary legislation”.

“I am fully committed to ensuring fairness, equity, and transparency in the agricultural-and-food supply chain,” Mr McConalogue said.

“The establishment of the new office is an important step towards achieving that.

The outcome of this consultation will help to determine the principles and policies to be included in the new legislation and the powers to be assigned to the new office,” he said.

IFA, meanwhile, said a new ombudsman must be able “to hold processors and retailers to account”.

The organisation’s president, Tim Cullinan, said, “There cannot be any foot-dragging with setting up this office.”

“It must have full powers of investigation, the ability to make findings, and the authority to impose sanctions,” he said.

“At present, farmers feel that processors and retailers are abusing their dominant market positions with impunity and that the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has failed farmers.

“The recurring evidence of large retailers dominating the market with excessive buying power has to stop,” Mr Cullinan said.

“This drives prices to farmers to unviable levels, often below the cost of production. At present, only 6% of farmers in Ireland are under 35 years of age.

“We will not attract young people into the sector unless they get a fair return for what they produce,” Mr Cullinan said.

More details on the public consultation can be found at www.gov.ie.