Feeling 'the best may be over' for sheep farmers 

The silence from most of the factories last week on their prices forward for supplies was a clear signal that change was on the way, leading to a general feeling that the best may be over for the producers.

The prices over the past month set a new all-time record for prices having topped €8/kg before the bonus payments for quality were included.

With the restocking of the supermarkets after Easter and the Ramadam festivities on the continent coming to an end, it was odds-on that demand at the higher prices, in particular, was going to ease, and so it has, which is now being reflected in the returns.

The prices at the factories for this week appear to have slipped by 40-60c/kg, but a number of the processors have continued their silence on quoting forward for the supplies.

Those showing their hand with quotes are offering 750c/kg for the Spring lambs and 700c/kg for the hoggets with the quality bonus payments to be added.

Prices were also easier at the live sales at the marts on Monday, and the supplies on offer showed an increase on recent weeks with more of the new season lamb coming out.

There was 450 a head on offer at Kilkenny where prices eased by €8-€11/head on last week.

There was a top price of €175 paid for a pen of twenty butchers lambs weighing 46kgs.

A pen of eight weighing 49kgs sold for €160, while a pen of ten weighing 45kgs made €160.

A pen of eight weighing 43kgs sold for €158. The factory type lost sold for up to €123 over.