Mart Report: €80k in one day at Gigginstown Angus heifer sale

The €80k online auction sale of Angus heifers at the Gigginstown estate of Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary on Saturday will take some beating.

A top price of €6,800 was paid for an in-calf red angus heifer “Gigginstown Red Gamer”.

Coming in second was Gigginstown Milsean, she sold for €5,800. I watched the sale of this heifer from the comfort of my armchair here in Kilmichael. She was an absolute beauty. I’d buy her myself if I had the money. But back to the reality.

With a 100% clearance and an average price paid of €4,000, the herd managed by Drimoleague man Joe O’Mahony is flying high.

An in-calf heifer that sold for €5,800 at Saturday's angus sale at the Gigginstown Estate.

Angus bulls from the Gigginstown herd are being sold privately, with Joe telling me “the high demand for well-grown bulls is continuing.”

Moving onto Skibbereen mart where clearly some superb heifers are also making headlines. When you see prices reported like those for a Belgian Blue heifer of 500kg selling for €1,400 or a Limousin heifer 405kg making €1,370 you know quality is appearing and pulses are racing.

Skibbereen Friday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Lm steer 825kg 1680 4 Lm steers 503kg 1160 1 Hr steer 760kg 1520 1 AA steer 650kg 1350 1 Lm heifer 660kg 1440 1 Ch heifer 550kg 1300 1 Lm cow 735kg 1490

Dungarvan Mart manager Ger Flynn gave us this report after Monday’s online cattle sale. “Cattle numbers have eased off slightly but the trade remains firm for all types of stores.

“With grass supplies getting tight in this region, some buyers of store cattle have ceased purchasing. An excellent trade for all types of culled cows continues.”

Dungarvan Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 AA steer 685kg 1530 8 Hr steers 665kg 1430 8 AA steers 378kg 840 1 AA heifer 520kg 1100 2 Lm heifers 405kg 1010 1 AA cow 725kg 1230 3 Fr cows 685kg 1090

Next to Kanturk mart and mart manager, Seamus O’Keeffe. “We had a great dairy sale on Saturday for the representatives of the late Michael Hayes, Lismire.

“Top price of the day was €3,750 paid for 4-year-old top-class Friesian cow. We had a full clearance of 71 cows with an average price of €2,375.

And looking to the more recent sale of cattle on Tuesday, Seamus added, “We had a big sale again on Tuesday with 1,140 cattle, including 535 calves, on offer. Great demand for all stock with a full clearance recorded.”

Kanturk Tuesday No Breed Sex Weight € 4 Fr steers 773kg 1500 6 AA steers 395kg 890 6 Hr steers 415kg 890 4 Ch heifers 465kg 935 6 Hr heifers 560kg 1220 1 Fr cow 560kg 1170 1 Ch cow 720kg 1300

Kilmallock mart had 1600 cattle and calves up for grabs during the week. Bullocks sold for up to €2.71 per kg. Dry cows (180 on offer) made up to €1,410 a head or €1.89 per kg.

Light heifers hit €2.69 per kg, heavier heifers made up to €2.63 per kg.

Up to €430 was paid in the calf ring (paid for a Friesian heifer calf).

Suckler cows sold for up to €1,340 (paid for a 2-year-old Simmental and her Simmental bull calf).

On Tuesday calved dairy stock made up to €1,940 a head. Breeding heifers hit €1,000 a head.

Kilmallock Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 3 Lm steers 377kg 860 2 Hr steers 393kg 820 3 Ch steers 362kg 740 4 AA heifers 339kg 860 1 Ch heifer 330kg 790 1 Fr cow 475kg 780 1 Hr cow 555kg 1020

Dry cows in Bandon on Monday sold from €130 to €700 with their kilo. Friesian bullocks sold from €249 to €600 with their weight. Continental bullocks made from €398 to €983 with their weight. Hereford and Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold from €289 to €870 with the kilo. Heifers sold from €227 to €855 with their weight.

Bandon Monday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Fr steer 600kg 1200 1 AA steer 630kg 1500 3 Hr steers 475kg 980 2 BB steers 270kg 670 2 Lm steers 677kg 1660 1 Sim cow 870kg 1560 1 Fr cow 675kg 1080

In Macroom on Saturday, while numbers are decreasing, the trade is remaining strong. Dry cows here sold from €145 to €905 over the kilo. Friesian bullocks made from €178 to €675 with the weight. Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks in Macroom sold from €260 to €730 over the kilo.

Continental bullocks made from €315 to €1,075 over the kilo. Heifers made from €200 to €880 with their weight. Weanling bulls sold from €330 to €600 with the kilo.

Macroom Saturday No Breed Sex Weight € 1 Fr steer 675kg 1350 3 Fr steers 513kg 980 5 AA steers 621kg 1350 4 Hr steers 475kg 1010 1 Lm steer 705kg 1780 1 AA cow 690kg 1400 1 Lm cow 775kg 1680

And finally, Ann Keane of Clare Co-Op marts gave us the following two reports from Ennis mart.

Beginning with last Thursday’s sale of dry cows and heifers, “We had a big sale of cows on Thursday with almost 300 on offer and nearly 200 heifers.”

“Some great cull cows with good flesh on offer and these were well appreciated by buyers. There was a great trade for the beef cow.

“Heifer quality somewhat more variable, with quality lots still attracting very strong prices.

“A number of aged bulls on offer also met with a strong trade and averaged €1.90/kg, with a top call of €2,120 for a Charolais bull of 1,130kgs.”

Looking to Friday’s bullock sale Ann said: “We had just over 300 bullocks on offer with the trade very strong.

“Again quite a number of forward cattle available, with a very strong trade, and quite a few going north of the border again.

“Some quality light stores met a serious trade with up to €3/kg achieved for these, but some lovely lots available.

“The traditional breeds also meet a serious trade.”