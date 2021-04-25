Thinking local in a global sense: Why buying Irish will save jobs 

Love Irish Food aims to help shoppers make informed choices about buying Irish food and drinks. That’s because every Irish product on the shelves is a real home-grown story about people working on farms and in factories, on retail floors, and in deliveries.
"This is critical in the current climate in the context of the global health pandemic and will be crucial in driving economic recovery," he said.
"There has to be potential for import substitution — in other words producing locally, what we previously imported.
Ireland should be proud of its strong reputation as a supplier of safe, nutritious, and sustainably produced food and work to enhance it for the benefit of farmers, fishermen and other producers, he said, adding that the Government will play its part in that regard over the coming months.