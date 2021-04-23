One week left to apply for Organic Farming Scheme

Additional funding allows for 30% more farmers to participate
Applications for the Organic Farming Scheme close at midnight next Friday, April 30. File Picture.  

Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 12:55
Aisling Kiernan

Farmers wishing to participate in the Organic Farming Scheme have until midnight on Friday, April 30 to get their applications in.

Minister for State, Senator Pippa Hackett is urging all farmers to consider taking the appropriate steps in respect of the initiative, which reopened last month.

“I believe the future is bright for organic farmers; demand is strong for all types of organic produce, prices are often higher, and crucially, it’s also a less intensive way of farming which comes with lower input costs and which embraces nature and natural processes to produce food,” she added.

“I want to reassure farmers who are considering taking this step that there is room for everyone - beef and sheep farmers as well as tillage dairy and horticulture enterprises.

“I also want them to know that the EU is totally committed to supporting this way of farming, and organic farms will be fully integrated into the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) when it eventually rolls out in 2023.

“Applications can be made through my department’s online system and the application process itself is quite simple and straightforward.

“Those interested can avail of a wealth of information and guidance from my department, Teagasc or their own farm advisor and the organic certification bodies.” 

Meanwhile, the Scheme is an agri-environment measure under the Department's Rural Development Programme.

Additional funding allows for an increase of 30% in the number of organic farmers in Ireland this year. 

Qualifying farmers could receive yearly payments of up to €220 per hectare during the conversion period and up to €170 per hectare when they have achieved full organic status. Higher payment rates are available for organic horticulture and tillage farmers.

One week left to apply for Organic Farming Scheme

Kerry Group reaffirms its leading milk price performance

