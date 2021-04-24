'I’m back and I  missed ye all' 

Ye need to sit down at once, please believe me, for your own safety and sanity.

Because though ye think ye are reading another report from Cormac MacConnell, ye are actually reading a strange article altogether from an old lad re-christened Lazarus, who amazed Limerick Hospital doctors a few months ago, because he had incredibly come back from the dead.

The pure truth, yet again, in this zany space, which Lazarus (thanks to Stephen Cadogan, our esteemed editor), has been allowed to occupy as a replacement for Cormac.

The facts behind Cormac’s absence for the last few months, very briefly for those of you who were not regular readers, are that the old Cormac’s wife and daughter, God bless them, urgently rushed him (deeply unconscious all the way) by ambulance to Limerick Regional Hospital just after Christmas, hoping the great staff there could perform a miracle.

They did too, those mighty medicos, God bless them all too, however they achieved it, and that is how, a week or so later, even they were praising the arrival of Lazarus in Ward Five.

The old Cormac doesn’t recall any of those days and weeks, of course, being comatose, that is another fragment of the pure truth.

And that is the explanation for the long absence.

By whatever name, anyway, Lazarus or Cormac, I missed ye all, through the long cold winter, and I am delighted to be back here again.

God willing, we will be talking again next week, as the lockdown eases towards brighter times.

In the meantime, Lazarus and I would like to thank all of you who sent many messages of sympathy to my wife, Annet, and family, expressing regret for being unable to attend the funeral, because of the current restrictions.

Much appreciated.

Enough of that, for the moment.

On a reflective note, given his experience as detailed, from which recovery is still ongoing but largely positive most of the time, the old Cormac would like to strongly express empathy and sympathy with all the families who suffered bereavements since this dreadful year fell upon us all like a ravenous wolf in what seems a long lifetime ago.

The toll of loved ones has been indeed horrific and, despite the easing of the most stringent elements of the restrictions now ongoing, we are not out of the woods yet.

We could easily be about to experience another Covid surge, if we do not follow all the protective rules and regulations protecting us from ourselves.

Really and sadly, the Lazarus factor through which this family was blessed is about as rare as good news in a year we will never forget, no matter how long we survive beyond it.

So always wear your mask when out and about, socially distance yourself, wash your hands until they are as clean as your conscience.

And hopefully, we will all meet up again here next week.

Slán agus Sláinte until then.