Pig prices moves ahead of EU

'Strong' domestic market here 
Pig prices moves ahead of EU

Things are looking good for the pig sector as pirces move ahead of the EU. File Picture. 

Sat, 24 Apr, 2021 - 11:30
Stephen Cadogan

Following last Friday’s price increase of 4c/kg by all processors, leaving quoted prices at up to €1.64-1.66/kg (87c-€1/kg deadweight for sows), Irish pig farmers were getting slightly more than the EU average price, which is dragged down by low prices in Romania, Belgium, and France. Spain leads t at €1.46/kg live weight (€2/kg deadweight).

Like Spain, Ireland has a strong domestic market and no significant issues with market access for export.

In contrast, British pig farmers have been hit by Brexit hindering live and meat exports to the EU, China halting imports of pigmeat from plants hit by coronavirus, and a high supply level (the UK pig herd is at its largest since 2004).

Nevertheless, UK pig prices have stayed at around 165c/kg, but Defra’s latest farm business income figures indicate that UK pig farm incomes are estimated to have plummeted 87% over the past year, due to lower prices, rising costs, and Covid disruption.

Read More

No trip to Westmeath to see Angus heifers as Gigginstown females sale goes online

More in this section

Over €9,000 per acre price tag on Tipp-Waterford border residential farm Over €9,000 per acre price tag on Tipp-Waterford border residential farm
Kerry Group reaffirms its leading milk price performance Kerry Group reaffirms its leading milk price performance
‘Even in adverse conditions, the pig sector can thrive’ ‘Even in adverse conditions, the pig sector can thrive’
Pig prices moves ahead of EU

One week left to apply for Organic Farming Scheme

READ NOW

Latest

Farming
Newsletter

Keep up-to-date with all the latest developments in Farming with our weekly newsletter

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices