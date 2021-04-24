Pig prices moves ahead of EU

Following last Friday’s price increase of 4c/kg by all processors, leaving quoted prices at up to €1.64-1.66/kg (87c-€1/kg deadweight for sows), Irish pig farmers were getting slightly more than the EU average price, which is dragged down by low prices in Romania, Belgium, and France. Spain leads t at €1.46/kg live weight (€2/kg deadweight).

Like Spain, Ireland has a strong domestic market and no significant issues with market access for export.