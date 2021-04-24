Pig prices moves ahead of EU

Following last Friday’s price increase of 4c/kg by all processors, leaving quoted prices at up to €1.64-1.66/kg (87c-€1/kg deadweight for sows), Irish pig farmers were getting slightly more than the EU average price, which is dragged down by low prices in Romania, Belgium, and France. Spain leads t at €1.46/kg live weight (€2/kg deadweight).
Like Spain, Ireland has a strong domestic market and no significant issues with market access for export.
In contrast, British pig farmers have been hit by Brexit hindering live and meat exports to the EU, China halting imports of pigmeat from plants hit by coronavirus, and a high supply level (the UK pig herd is at its largest since 2004).
Nevertheless, UK pig prices have stayed at around 165c/kg, but Defra’s latest farm business income figures indicate that UK pig farm incomes are estimated to have plummeted 87% over the past year, due to lower prices, rising costs, and Covid disruption.