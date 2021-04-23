'I’ve had regrets but I did it my way...' 

I often wonder what would have happened had I stayed with the milking cow.

I could have been a contender, I could have been somebody.

It's fifteen years ago this very month that I said goodbye to Cheno Unction and waved Au revoir to the well worn milk cluster.

The Co-Op I had so diligently supplied for a decade tried desperately to hold onto me.

A representative of the board called to see me on my very last day, pleading with me not to leave.

"Denny I beg you," he cried sobbing uncontrollably, "please stay."

I could only barely hear the man on that particular morning as my milking machine was backfiring like crazy and blowing out black smoke to boot.

"Would you not stay for another bit?" he sobbed. "You may be milking only 20 cows, but damn it all, they are the grandest 20 cows in the whole country."

And I don't have to tell you, t'was hard to disagree with him as I watched the cows amble from the stall, they looked the picture of contentment. Plump and fat, slow and serene.

"Your set-up here may not be spectacular Denny, but it isn't always the shiniest trumpet that plays the sweetest tune."

And I nodded my head in agreement as I shovelled the morning's dung from the milking stall into a rusted old wheel barrow.

"But what about my failings in hygiene?" I asked, twisting my head up from the job in hand.

"Ah forget about that," says he. "Show me a man without a fault and I'll show you a man without a pulse.

"You know how to milk like the greatest of them."

And he named a few heroes of the milking game and put my name amongst them.

"But my cows are old," I stressed.

"So was Frank Sinatra when he belted out 'My Way' at Lansdowne Road."

And I agreed with him, for Frank was as old as Methuselah's old goat when he appeared there.

"No," says I, "there is nothing you can say to change my mind."

"But how about this," he replied, pulling from his pocket a letter from the Chairman of the Board.

It was a grovelling class of a letter begging me to stay.

It also included a hand written poem entitled 'Lehane, a class act for milking a cow.'

It was clear they wanted me to hang onto the pap.

"I have no interest in words," I fumed, and crumpled the letter in a ball, flinging it into a nearby pile of rubbish.

"I'm a man of action, not words," I stressed, and went on to detail my plans for the future.

I told him my aim was to become a Country and Western star in the guise of Johnny Logan, and tour the world with my banjo.

"But Johnny Logan isn't a Country and Western singer," the Co-Op representative replied.

"Well that shows how much you know," I laughed.

He was right of course, and my career as a solo artist dried up before it started at all. My banjo fell silent, as did my milking machine.

I often wonder where I'd be now if I had kept pursuing my career as a dairy man instead of following a misguided dream.

Would I at this stage be milking 10,000 cows in New Zealand and be hailed as one of the greatest dairy farmers of all time?

Would farmers trek from all over the globe to my door to try and learn from the master?

Alas, we will never know.

All we do know is that I gave up on the cow, when clearly the cow wasn't ready to give up on me.