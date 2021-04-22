Ireland’s strategy to be a world leader in sustainable food by 2030...

Ireland’s plan to be a world leader in sustainable food systems by 2030 has been thrown open to public consultation.

Submissions or observations on the draft Agri-Food Strategy to 2030 and associated Environmental Report and Natura Impact Statement are invited, until June 15, 2021.

The strategy aims for agri-food being profitable throughout (economic sustainability), with broad-based benefits for society (social sustainability), with a positive or neutral impact on the natural environment (environmental sustainability).

High-level targets include the food system being climate-neutral by 2050, with verifiable progress to this achieved by 2030, encompassing emissions, carbon sequestration, air, biodiversity and water quality.

Biogenic methane must be reduced by at least 10% in 2030, and ammonia emissions reduced below 107,500 tonnes.

Agriculture must reduce nutrient losses to water by 50% by 2030, and 10% of the farmed area must be prioritised for biodiversity, throughout the country.

Afforestation must be increased and sustainable production of biomass from forests doubled by 2035.

Ireland must have 30% of marine protected areas by 2030.

The organic farming target is at least 7.5% of farmland by 2030.

Per capita food waste must be halved by 2030.

Other targets include a strengthened Origin Green, improved farmer performance across a range of indicators, and expanded tillage, horticulture, organic and agro-forestry production.

The strategy aims for a more equitable distribution of value along the value chain, with recognition that higher ambition in sustainability has a cost.

The target for agri-food exports is €21 billion by 2030 (compared to €13 billion in 2020).

A Strategic Environmental Assessment prepared independently lists key sustainability issues facing Ireland and relevant to the Agri-Food Strategy:

Unfavourable condition of habitats and species in protected sites due to unsustainable agricultural, and fishing practices.

Continuing declines in species and habitats, including in protected areas.

Environmental threats outside of protected areas include climate change and increasing problems of pests, diseases and invasive species.

The assessment notes the risk to the reputation of Ireland and farmers as a food-producing nation with strong environmental credentials.

In climate change, the issues are greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture, projected to rise; extreme weather events and climate breakdown.

Under the heading of human health, obesity, farm accidents, air quality impacts relating to agricultural emissions, and mental illness among farmers due to stress and isolation are noted.

Increasing pressures on soils are noted, including slurry and sludge, nutrient loss to water, and peatland degradation.

Key sustainability issues in water quality include nitrate and phosphate pollution, much of which is linked to agricultural activity, and risk of increased flooding due to climate change.

Air quality issues are ammonia from agriculture, and non-methane and nitrous oxide emissions from agriculture.

The vulnerability of built and archaeological heritage and landscapes is noted.

A screening process, undertaken in accordance with the EU’s Habitats Directive and national legislation and guidance, has established that the Agri-Food Strategy could have significant effects on Natura 2000 sites, therefore a Stage 2 Appropriate Assessment is required.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said the draft strategy has sustainability in all its forms, environmental, social and economic, at its core, and environmental assessment continues now with an eight-week public consultation.

“I encourage all those interested to participate in the public consultation and make their views known.”

Minister of State Senator Pippa Hackett said: “Achieving climate neutrality by 2050 will be challenging, and will certainly require changes in the way our land is used and farmed, but it will deliver gains as well.

“To maximise these gains, we need everyone to contribute, and to pull together, so I urge all parties to take part in this consultation.

"This strategy sets out practical actions for the sector to become climate neutral by 2050, but it is also about restoring and enhancing biodiversity; improving water quality; and developing diverse, multi-functional forests.

“We need to hear from everyone interested in these issues.”

Minister of State Martin Heydon said: “This draft Strategy aims to build on our positive international reputation as a supplier of quality, safe, nutritious and sustainably-produced food and drinks.”

The Government is committed to overall greenhouse gas emissions reductions of 51% from 2021 to 2030 and to achieving climate neutrality no later than 2050, taking into account the special role of agriculture and the distinct characteristics of biogenic methane.